Apple Intelligence’s biggest Siri features won’t arrive until 2025: Report

Apple Intelligence will be released to eligible iPhones later this year, but the revamped Siri won’t be a part of the initial rollout, according to a report.

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed the full new version of ‌Siri‌ should arrive with iOS 18.4 in the spring of 2025.

“Siri features are likely to go into beta testing for developers in January and then debut publicly around the springtime — part of an iOS 18.4 upgrade that’s already in the works,” Gurman explained.

The beta version should allow curious iPhone users to try out the new Siri earlier than the public rollout. However, to access it, you need to be enrolled in the iOS 18 beta program.

The revamped Siri is part of Apple Intelligence, which was the highlight of this year’s WWDC keynote. This more capable version of Siri can do much more than the current Siri. It can control actions within apps, understand what is currently on-screen, and determine what to do based on context.

Gurman still expects features such as the new Siri design and ChatGPT integration to arrive this year. These features may not be available with the initial iOS 18 launch but could be included in a subsequent release later in 2024.

It’s also reported that Apple won’t be launching Apple Intelligence in all 27 European Union countries due to the Digital Markets Act.

The Bloomberg reporter revealed on July 1 that Apple is considering a paid future for some of its Apple Intelligence features. This would involve a subscription model for additional features and more AI partners. Writing in his column, Gurman claimed:

“The company could eventually launch something like Apple Intelligence+ — with extra features that users pay monthly fees for, just like iCloud.”