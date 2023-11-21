Insta360 reveals Ace & Ace Pro its first “traditional” action cameras
Insta360, the company behind 360 and 180 cameras, is leaving the 360 space behind again with its new action camera, the Ace and Ace Pro.
In an odd move, Insta360’s next camera won’t feature 360 technology. The company known for the Insta One X and its small action camera, the Go, has revealed its latest additions, the Ace and Ace Pro.
Insta360 is calling this its first “traditional” action camera, but isn’t the first time that they’ve left the 360 space. The Insta360 Go only films 2D video, but the tiny action camera is hardly “traditional”, and it’s only with the third that it featured unlimited recording time.
The Ace cameras feature similar specs to each other, but the Pro can record up to 8K24FPS, while the regular model tops out at 6K30.
Insta360 has also worked with Leica, known for its high-end cameras. The two companies have “co-engineered” the Ace, bringing a 1/1.3-inch sensor to the Pro and a 1/2-inch sensor to the Ace.
Insta360 brings AI to its Ace cameras
With AI being a big thing these days, Insta360 is also incorporating the technology into the Ace series. Using a 5nm AI chip, it powers PureVideo, which is a separate shooting mode.
PureVideo is Insta360’s onboard technology for shooting in low light. In some example footage seen, it brightens the image without actively introducing destructive elements to the footage.
AI will also play a part in the AI Warp option, which is launching with the Shot Lab app. The software will “add dynamic effects to your videos” based on “any prompt you can think of.”
Insta360 does mention that they’ll be expanding on this in 2024:
“As Insta360 continues to embrace the game-changing capabilities of AI, you can expect more features added to Shot Lab on the Insta360 app heading into 2024.”
There are also going to be some AI editing tools, which will help build your highlight reels if you need them.
Insta360 adds killer features to its upcoming action cameras
Insta360’s Ace and Ace Pro both feature a flip touchscreen, allowing you to reposition the viewing panel however you need it. On the DJI Action, or GoPro 12, this is done through a front-facing panel. While selfie-styled content is easy to shoot this way, it can be tough for you to see how your footage is going on a bike.
There are some neat features for those who enjoy shooting some gnarly tricks for the bodacious ones in our lives. Messed up a trick? Insta360 has implemented a cancel recording feature that will immediately delete the footage so you can save space.
Much like phones, the Ace & Ace Pro can also capture photos while shooting video, as well as pausing video between shots.
Returning features coming to the Ace Pro & Ace cameras
Of course, timelapses and hyperlapses – two of the best features from Insta360 – make a return. Insta360 will also be powering its Invisible Selfie Stick effect with AI this time, which should be able to erase any stick out of the shot.
Flowstate stabilization will also be featured, which should eliminate shakes and wobbles from footage in a clean fashion.
As it’ll be an action camera experiencing the elements, Insta360 has brought waterproofing up to 33 feet (10 meters), while also using their Dive Case to reach 196 feet (60 meters).
The action camera world is hotting up, as both GoPro and DJI face off with their latest cameras, and now Insta360 is entering the fray. We’re intrigued to get hold of the Ace Pro, just to see how that software copes in the real world.
Insta360 Ace & Ace Pro specs
|Specs
|Ace Pro
|Ace
|Sensor Size
|1/1.3”
|1/2”
|Aperture
|F2.6
|F2.4
|35mm Equivalent Focal Length
|16mm
|16mm
|Video Resolution
|Video
8K (16:9) : 7680×4320@24fps
8K (2.35:1) : 7680×3272@24fps
4K (4:3) : 4032×3024@60/50/48/30/25/24fps
4K(16:9): 3840×2160@120/100/60/50/48/30/25/24fps
2.7K (4:3): 2688×2016@60/50/48/30/25/24fps
2.7K(16:9): 2688×1520@120/100/60/50/48/30/25/24fps
1440P (4:3): 1920×1440@60/50/48/30/25/24fps
1080P(16:9): 1920×1080@240/200/120/100/60/50/48/30/25/24fps
FreeFrame
4K (4:3) : 4032×3024@60/50/48/30/25/24fps
PureVideo
4K(16:9): 3840×2160@30/25/24fps
2.7K(16:9): 2688×1520@30/25/24fps
1080P(16:9): 1920×1080@30/25/24fps
Slow Motion
4K(16:9): 3840×2160@120/100fps
2.7K(16:9): 2688×1520@120/100fps
1080P(16:9): 1920×1080@240/200/120/100fps
|Video
6K (16:9) : 6144×3456@30/25/24fps
6K (2.35:1) : 6144X2616@30/25/24fps
4K (4:3) : 4000×3000@60/50/48/30/25/24fps
4K (16:9) : 3840×2160@120/100/60/50/48/30/25/24fps
2.7K (4:3) : 2688×2016@60/50/48/30/25/24fps
2.7K (16:9) : 2688×1520@120/100/60/50/48/30/25/24fps
1440P (4:3) : 1920×1440@60/50/48/30/25/24fps
1080P (16:9) : 1920×1080@240/200/120/100/60/50/48/30/25/24fps
FreeFrame
4K (4:3) : 4000×3000@60/50/48/30/25/24fps
Active HDR
4K (4:3) : 4000×3000@30/25/24fps
4K (16:9) : 3840×2160@30/25/24fps
2.7K (4:3) : 2688×2016@30/25/24fps
2.7K (16:9) : 2688×1520@30/25/24fps
1440P (4:3) : 1920×1440@30/25/24fps
1080P (16:9) : 1920×1080@30/25/24fps
PureVideo
4K (16:9) : 3840×2160@30/25/24fps
2.7K (16:9) : 2688×1520@30/25/24fps
1080P (16:9) : 1920×1080@30/25/24fps
Slow Motion
4K (16:9) : 3840×2160@120/100fps
2.7K (16:9) : 2688×1520@120/100fps
1080P (16:9) : 1920×1080@240/200/120/100fps
|Photo Resolution
|48MP (8064×6048)
36MP (8064×4536)
12MP (4032×3024)
9MP (4032×2264)
|48MP (8000×6000)
36MP (8000×4512)
12MP (4000×3000)
9MP (4000×2256)
|Video Format
|MP4
|MP4
|Photo Format
|JPG
DNG RAW (can be exported via app or Studio)
|JPG
DNG RAW (can be exported via app or Studio)
|Video Modes
|Video (with built-in Active HDR), FreeFrame Video, PureVideo, Slow Motion, Starlapse, Timelapse, TimeShift, Pre-Recording, Loop Recording
|Video, FreeFrame Video, Active HDR , PureVideo, Slow Motion, Starlapse, Timelapse, TimeShift, Pre-Recording, Loop Recording
|Photo Modes
|Photo, HDR Photo, Interval, Burst Photo, Starlapse
|Photo, HDR Photo, Interval, Burst Photo, Starlapse
|Color Profiles
|Standard, Vivid, Flat
|Standard, Vivid, Flat
|Video Coding
|H.265 & H.264
|H.265 & H.264
|Color depth
|8-bit
|–
|Max. Video Bitrate
|170Mbps
|170Mbps
|Exposure Value
|±4EV
|±4EV
|ISO Range
|100-6400
|100-6400
|Shutter Speed
|Photo:1/8000 – 120s
Video:1/8000 – to the limit of frames per second
|Photo:1/8000 – 120s
Video:1/8000 – to the limit of frames per second
|White Balance
|Auto, 2000-10000K
|Auto, 2000-10000K
|Audio Modes
|Wind Reduction, Stereo, Direction Focus
|Wind Reduction, Stereo, Direction Focus
|Audio Format
|48 kHz, 16-bit, AAC
|48 kHz, 16-bit, AAC
|Mics
|3
|3
|Weight
|179.8g
|176.8g
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|71.9mmx52.15mmx38.5mm
|71.9mmx52.15mmx38.5mm
|Color
|Black
|Black
|Storage
|No built-in storage. Supports microSD cards up to 1 TB.
|No built-in storage. Supports microSD cards up to 1 TB.
|Battery Capacity
|1650mAh
|1700mAh
|Charging Time
|46min (30W fast charging adapter)
63min: 5V/3A
|70min: 5V/3A
|Run Time
|100 mins
*Tested in a laboratory environment at 25°C with AI Highlights Assistant off, recording 4K@30fps Active HDR video. Battery life may vary under different conditions.
|100 mins
*Tested in a laboratory environment at 25°C with AI Highlights Assistant off, recording 4K@30fps normal video. Battery life may vary under different conditions.
|Use Environment
|-20℃ to 40℃
|-20℃ to 40℃
|Waterproof
|Without Dive Case: 10m
With Dive Case: 60m
|Without Dive Case: 10m
With Dive Case: 60m
|Bluetooth
|BLE 5.2
|BLE 5.2
|Wi-Fi
|2.4GHz, 5GHz
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|2.4GHz, 5GHz
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|USB
|Type-C
|Type-C
|Gyroscope
|6-axis gyroscope
|6-axis gyroscope