Insta360 reveals Ace & Ace Pro its first “traditional” action cameras

Insta360, the company behind 360 and 180 cameras, is leaving the 360 space behind again with its new action camera, the Ace and Ace Pro.

In an odd move, Insta360’s next camera won’t feature 360 technology. The company known for the Insta One X and its small action camera, the Go, has revealed its latest additions, the Ace and Ace Pro.

Insta360 is calling this its first “traditional” action camera, but isn’t the first time that they’ve left the 360 space. The Insta360 Go only films 2D video, but the tiny action camera is hardly “traditional”, and it’s only with the third that it featured unlimited recording time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Ace cameras feature similar specs to each other, but the Pro can record up to 8K24FPS, while the regular model tops out at 6K30.

Insta360 has also worked with Leica, known for its high-end cameras. The two companies have “co-engineered” the Ace, bringing a 1/1.3-inch sensor to the Pro and a 1/2-inch sensor to the Ace.

Insta360 brings AI to its Ace cameras

With AI being a big thing these days, Insta360 is also incorporating the technology into the Ace series. Using a 5nm AI chip, it powers PureVideo, which is a separate shooting mode.

Article continues after ad

PureVideo is Insta360’s onboard technology for shooting in low light. In some example footage seen, it brightens the image without actively introducing destructive elements to the footage.

Article continues after ad

AI will also play a part in the AI Warp option, which is launching with the Shot Lab app. The software will “add dynamic effects to your videos” based on “any prompt you can think of.”

Insta360 does mention that they’ll be expanding on this in 2024:

Article continues after ad

“As Insta360 continues to embrace the game-changing capabilities of AI, you can expect more features added to Shot Lab on the Insta360 app heading into 2024.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

There are also going to be some AI editing tools, which will help build your highlight reels if you need them.

Insta360 adds killer features to its upcoming action cameras

Insta360’s Ace and Ace Pro both feature a flip touchscreen, allowing you to reposition the viewing panel however you need it. On the DJI Action, or GoPro 12, this is done through a front-facing panel. While selfie-styled content is easy to shoot this way, it can be tough for you to see how your footage is going on a bike.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There are some neat features for those who enjoy shooting some gnarly tricks for the bodacious ones in our lives. Messed up a trick? Insta360 has implemented a cancel recording feature that will immediately delete the footage so you can save space.

Much like phones, the Ace & Ace Pro can also capture photos while shooting video, as well as pausing video between shots.

Returning features coming to the Ace Pro & Ace cameras

Of course, timelapses and hyperlapses – two of the best features from Insta360 – make a return. Insta360 will also be powering its Invisible Selfie Stick effect with AI this time, which should be able to erase any stick out of the shot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Flowstate stabilization will also be featured, which should eliminate shakes and wobbles from footage in a clean fashion.

As it’ll be an action camera experiencing the elements, Insta360 has brought waterproofing up to 33 feet (10 meters), while also using their Dive Case to reach 196 feet (60 meters).

The action camera world is hotting up, as both GoPro and DJI face off with their latest cameras, and now Insta360 is entering the fray. We’re intrigued to get hold of the Ace Pro, just to see how that software copes in the real world.

Article continues after ad

Insta360 Ace & Ace Pro specs