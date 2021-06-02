How to watch Microsoft’s Windows next-generation reveal: date & time - Dexerto

Microsoft has announced the next generation of Windows is going to be revealed to the public for the first time in just a few weeks. Will we be moving away from Windows 10 soon?

While June is typically the month of games, as we have E3 2021, Summer Games Fest, and EA Play Live to look forward to in the next couple of weeks. Microsoft is aiming to steal a bit of the spotlight with its surprise announcement on June 2nd.

They will be revealing the next steps in the Windows operating system towards the tail end of June, and this could be the next major step in how we play games on PC.

If you are looking to tune into the event, then we are going to run over all you need to know about the event.

How to watch Microsoft’s Windows reveal

Announced via a new blog posted by Microsoft the event is going to showcase “what’s next for Windows”, and it will take place on June 24. The event is going to be live-streamed on the official Microsoft website, and we do not know if it will be broadcasted on any other platforms.

If you are looking to tune into the event, it will be live at the following times.

8:00 am PST

11:00 am EST

4:00 pm BST

5:00 pm CEST

What can we expect from the Windows reveal?

It sounds like as of now Microsoft intends on revealing the next iteration of the Windows operating system, and this comes as a surprise to us sorta. Windows 10 was released all the way back in 2015, and since, Microsoft has continuously updated the system to appeal to the user’s eyes better. Custom settings for our needs, along with constant OS updates is something Microsoft has maintained up until this point.

Going off of past Windows release dates, Windows 7 released back in 2009, so they tend to wait five to six years before releasing a new OS. And it has now been six years almost since Windows 10, so the timing is right on track.

But, with little news to go off of now, we will have to wait and see what Microsoft has up its sleeves on June 24.