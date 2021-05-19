How to watch Summer Games Fest 2021: Streams, schedule, games and leaks - Dexerto

Geoff Keighley’s festival of gaming is back for another year. This time around, Summer Games Fest is promising to have a flurry of new and exciting titles for players to check out.

Breaking the mold from the traditional E3 annual conference is exactly what presenter and industry icon Geoff Keighley sought to do when he unveiled his Summer Games Fest last year. Showcasing new and intriguing content for upcoming releases, the overall perception of the event was stellar.

Now, Summer Games Fest is back once again, and this time it features an amplified cast of developers – and is much shorter in length. In the lead-up to Summer Games Fest 2021, we are going to run over everything you need to know about the festival.

When is Summer Games Fest 2021

Unlike E3 and other traditional gaming conferences that are usually held over the weekend, Summer Games Fest is vastly longer in comparison. Last year, Summer Games Fest ran over the span of four months, which may seem a bit extreme to some.

This year, however, it will be much shorter, as the Summer Games Fest will only last a month this time around. More notably, the event is going to begin on June 10th, 2021 at 11:00 am PST/2:00 pm EST.

This is when the Kickoff Live showcase will begin, commencing the festivities throughout the month. In addition, Summer Games Fest is going to be co-presenting an ample amount of developer conferences throughout the month, including Ubisoft Forward on June 12th and EA Play Live on July 22nd.

How to watch Summer Games Fest 2021

If you are looking to tune into the action, there are a flurry of sites where you can watch the festivities. Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube are among the biggest platforms where the content will be broadcasted.









Schedule

Beginning on the 10th of June, here is a breakdown of the conferences that Summer Games Fest will be a part of so far:

One important note is that, on the first day of Summer Games Fest 2021, they will be holding a Day of the Devs talkshow. This is where indie developers can showcase their upcoming releases for the world to see firsthand.

Games and developers attending

Once again, quite a few developers are attending this year’s conferences, and we are sure to see some exciting titles revealed once again. Some noteworthy ones include Epic Games, Amazon Games, 2K Games, EA, Activision, and Ubisoft.

There seems to be a bit of everything in the lineup for this year’s event, as most of the AAA publishers we know and love are all in attendance. Whether they reveal brand new IPs or just show gameplay footage of upcoming releases is still unknown as of now, but there is always room for speculation.

While there are rumors into what we could see from each developer, here are some games we think are going to make the cut.

Epic Games – Fortnite

Epic has never been shy from revealing new and exciting content at one of Geoff Keighley’s events. As back in 2018 during The Game Awards, they showcased The Block POI, and we have seen them announce further projects at other events.

Amazon Games

Speculation into Amazon’s MMO has been high as of late, with figures such as Asmongold criticizing the game’s pay-to-win XP packs – but Summer Games Fest is where we could hear more about the upcoming MMO, and perhaps a full release date could be announced.

Blizzard

With World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic releasing worldwide on the first of June, there seems to be a few titles that Blizzard could talk about during this event. On one hand, many gamers want more details regarding Overwatch 2; but we could also see more news shed on Diablo 4.

PlayStation

With Sony/PlayStation taking a pass on E3 once again, this seems to be the place where they will showcase their new titles upcoming for the holiday season. All eyes are on Horizon Forbidden West, and more importantly, we are hoping news around God of War Ragnarok is coming too.

Ubisoft

With Ubisoft slated to hold their regular Ubisoft Forward conference on the 12th of June, we should see some gameplay of Far Cry 6, and some potential announcements surrounding Valhalla DLC.

With Summer Games Fest 2021 looming closer every day, we are sure to be on the lookout for potential announcements at this year’s event!