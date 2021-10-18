How to watch Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event October 2021 & what to expect

The October Apple Event, named ‘Unleashed’, looks set to bring some major changes and fresh blood to the Apple lineup. Here’s how you can tune in to the Apple Event, as well as rumors and what to expect.

As we reach the tail end of the year, Apple is having yet another big event to celebrate their work and make some announcements.

Only in September 2021 they announced the brand new range of iPhones, iPads, and more, and are following that up just a month later with what many expect to be a bunch of new systems, software, and features.

Here’s how you can watch the action unfold.

Unleashed Apple Event stream & schedule

The October Apple Event will be livestreamed on Apple’s YouTube channel on Monday, October 18 at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET/6 PM BST).

If you’re on an Apple device, you can watch through Apple’s event page using Safari, or through the Apple TV app on your platform of choice.

What to expect from Apple’s October 18 event

There are several rumors floating about as to what to expect from the Unleashed Apple event, including new MacBooks with the improved M1X chip, new AirPods, and a Mac mini.

MacBook Pros & M1X chip

The MacBook Pro is due a refresh — especially the larger 16-inch models — and this is the main thing Apple fans are expecting to be announced at the event. Rumors have also circulated that the standard 13-inch MacBook Pro will be replaced with a 14-inch model going forward.

Looking inside the systems, though, Apple is expected to announce an upgrade to their M1 chips with the M1X, offering more cores for their GPU and CPU.

macOS Monterey

As well as new MacBooks to use it on, Apple is expected to officially unveil MacOS Monterey during the October 18 event, giving their new products a fresh, improved system to run on.

Monterey was announced back in June 2021 but should be given an official release date during the Unleashed event.

New AirPods

As well as the mass MacBook changes, Apple is expected to announce the new slate of AirPods during the event.

While the AirPods have received regular upgrades since they were first introduced to the world in December 2016, they’ve become a core part of the Apple line of products.

What else?

As well as the above, there are some other things Apple fans are expecting. A new line of Mac Minis is highly anticipated, and Apple is never afraid to offer some big surprises during these events, so keep your eyes peeled.