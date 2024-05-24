How to use WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps. Here’s a quick explainer of what it is, how to use it, and how to get the most out of it.

If you’re looking to download a messaging app to communicate with your friends or family, there is the possibility that they’re already using WhatsApp. With over 2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp tops the charts of most-used messaging apps globally.

So, if you’re new to Meta’s messaging platform, this beginner’s guide will help you with everything you need to get going on WhatsApp.

What is WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is a free-to-sign-up and free-to-use messaging application introduced as an iOS-only app in November 2009. Almost a year later, in August 2010, an Android version of WhatsApp was rolled out.

For the first few years, WhatsApp charged an annual subscription fee; however, it became free in 2016 – two years after Facebook acquired it.

WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging platform that can be used on popular operating systems like Android and iOS. Its key features include messaging, group chats, voice, and video calls. You can also share files, images, videos, and more with your contacts.

While you need an active mobile connection to activate your WhatsApp account, it relies solely on the Internet for connectivity and lets you communicate across borders.

How do I download and sign up on WhatsApp?

First, you need to download WhatsApp on a compatible device. A free app can be downloaded for iOS or Android app stores. The app gets automatically installed when you download it. You need an active mobile number and internet connectivity (Cellular or Wi-Fi) to sign up for WhatsApp.

Follow the below process to sign up for WhatsApp:

Once installed, launch the application.

When asked, provide the required permissions and enter your mobile number with the country code.

Enter the one-time verification code received as a message or via voice call.

Complete the signup process, and you’re done.

How to set up your WhatsApp profile

Once signed up, you’ll need to set up your profile to start communicating with your friends. This step lets you personalize your profile by adding an image, name, and a short bio.

When on the home page, tap on the three dots menu on the top right.

Tap Settings.

Tap on the name or image icon to customize your profile.

Tap on the image icon and choose an image from the phone’s storage or use the camera to capture a fresh image as your Display picture. You can even use an Avatar as your profile image.

Tap on the pen icon next to the Name field to update your Name.

Lastly, tap on the pen icon next to the About field to update your status.

How to start a chat on WhatsApp

You’re ready to start chatting once your profile is set up. The best part is that WhatsApp automatically syncs contacts from your contact list.

It even shows a list of your contacts already on the platform. However, if you’ve freshly signed up, you won’t have any chats show up on the home screen.

To initiate a chat on WhatsApp, tap on the + icon at the bottom right of the home screen.

Scroll through the list and tap on the name of the contact you want to send a message.

Tap on the text box at the bottom and start typing the message.

Once done, you can send the message by pressing the green-colored send icon.

How to share images via WhatsApp

Aside from text, you can share images, videos, documents, and audio files via WhatsApp. That’s not all, WhatsApp also lets you share your location, contact files, and even create polls.

To share an existing image from the phone’s gallery, follow the below process:

Tap on the Pin icon in the chat box.

Tap on the Gallery.

Select the image or video that you want to share.

To send multiple files, long press on the first image or video.

Select all the files that you want to share. You can send up to 100 files at once.

Tap the Checkmark to confirm the selection.

You can crop the image or change its orientation by clicking the Crop icon at the top.

Add a sticker or an emoji on each image by clicking the folded paper icon.

To type an image by clicking on the circular T icon on the top bar.

Tap the Pen icon to write on an image manually.

Once done, tap Done on the top left.

Click the send icon to send the images.

How to share uncompressed images via WhatsApp

By default, WhatsApp compresses images for faster data transfer. This results in loss of details and quality. However, if you want to share high-resolution images via WhatsApp, you can do so by following the below process.

Click on the Pin icon to attach images in a chat.

Tap on the Gallery icon.

Locate and select the images you want to share.

Click on the checkmark icon to confirm the selection.

Tap on the HD icon located at the top of the screen.

Choose between Standard Quality (1280*720 pixels) or HD Quality (3840*2160).

If you’ve selected multiple images, this selection will automatically apply to all the images being sent in this message.

Click on the send icon to share the images.

Alternatively, you can share the images or videos as a document to bypass WhatsApp’s compression algorithm.

Click the Pin icon to send attachments in a chat.

Select Documents.

Choose Browse Documents if you want to share a document.

Select Choose from gallery if you want to share an image or a video.

Locate the image or video that you want to share.

Click the send icon to send the content in the original quality.

How to send GIFs on WhatsApp

GIFs are one of the most interesting ways to communicate. Unlike still images, GIFs can add emotion to an otherwise mundane conversation.

While sharing a GIF on WhatsApp is very easy, the steps may differ between iPhone and Android phones. The below steps show how to share GIFs on WhatsApp using an Android smartphone.

Open the existing chat or initiate a chat with the contact.

Tap on the smiley icon next to the text box.

Tap on GIF from the list of options shown.

Tap on the search icon to search for the appropriate GIF.

Type the keywords to search for a GIF in the text box.

Locate and tap the GIF you want to share.

Add a caption in the text box.

Click the send icon to send the GIF.

How to post a status on WhatsApp

Sharing your status is yet another modern way of communication. You may want to share an announcement, a message, or a joke with everyone on your contact list.

You can post an image, video, text, or voice message as a status update. Remember that these updates are visible up to a maximum of 24 hours, like Instagram Stories. Here’s how to post an update:

Tap on Updated at the bottom of WhatsApp’s home screen.

Tap on My status to add a status update.

Alternatively, you can tap the Pen icon to type and share a textual status update.

Tap the Camera icon at the bottom right to capture and share a video or an image. You can even choose the images or videos by swiping through the camera roll visible on the screen.

Once done, tap on the share icon, and the status update will be shared on your profile.

How to call using WhatsApp

Besides being a handy messaging platform, WhatsApp is also one of the best ways to make or receive video or voice calls over the internet. Remember that you can only call a phone number already signed up on WhatsApp that is saved in your contact list, or someone that has called you.

To initiate a call via WhatsApp, tap on the Calls tab at the bottom right corner of your WhatsApp screen. Then follow the below process:

If you’ve received any calls, the list of contacts/numbers will show up on the Calls screen.

You can tap the phone icon corresponding to the contact to initiate a voice call.

If you’re calling the contact for the first time, then tap on the search icon located in the top bar.

Type the name of the contact.

Once the contact’s name appears, tap the phone icon to make a voice call. For a video call, tap on the camera icon.

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone

Initially, WhatsApp didn’t allow you to use two different instances of WhatsApp on one phone. However, users with two different lines could use WhatsApp Business for

the second line, and both apps could live on the same device without issues.

However, recently, WhatsApp has added an option to add two numbers on the same WhatsApp application. Here’s how you can add another number to an existing WhatsApp account.

Tap the three dots menu on the top right of the home screen.

Tap Settings.

Tap on the Bottom arrow icon next to your name.

Tap Add account at the bottom.

Select the language, tap on Agree, and continue.

Select your country from the drop-down list.

Enter the country code followed by the phone number.

Hit Next.

Just follow the sign-up process, and once it is completed, you can use two different accounts on the same phone.

How to use WhatsApp on your computer

Accessing WhatsApp on your computer reduces the time you need to unlock your phone to check and respond to messages. You can download WhatApp’s official application for Mac or Windows from the official website or the relevant app stores.

Remember, the Mac application requires macOS 11 or a newer operating system, while the Windows application needs your PC or laptop running on Windows 10 or a newer one. The Linux operating system has no dedicated app, but users with a Linux PC can use WhatsApp Web.

Here’s how to use WhatsApp Web regardless of the operating system of your device

Visit web.whatsapp.com on your preferred browser.

Open WhatsApp on your phone, tap the three dots at the top right, and then click Linked Devices.

Tap on Link a device.

Complete the on-device authentication.

Tap OK on the next screen.

Scan the QR code displayed on your computer screen using your phone’s camera.

Type a name for the device on your phone and tap Save.

WhatsApp will instantly log in on your computer. It may take a few minutes to load the chats on the browser.

Remember that the chats on your phone, WhatsApp Web, or your PC’s WhatsApp app are synced in real time. This means you can continue the chat through either of them without missing out on messages until the devices are connected to the internet.

Also, once you log in to WhatsApp Web on your computer, it remains logged in until you log out manually. Here’s how you can log out of WhatsApp Web.

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Tap on the three dots icon and go to Linked Devices.

Select the device you want to log out of from the list.

Tap on the three dots icon on the top right.

Tap Remove device.

Confirm by tapping Remove.

You’ll be logged out of WhatsApp Web from the selected device

How to use WhatsApp on an iPad or Android tablet

Similar to your smartphones, WhatsApp has an app available for tablets. The relevant applications can be downloaded from the Play Store or the App Store. That said, there are a few limitations. The Android App needs your tablet to run Android OS version 4.0.3 or above and iPad with iOS 12.0 or newer.

If your device runs on an older operating system or the app is incompatible with your device, you can access WhatsApp using WhatsApp Web.

Is WhatsApp safe and secure to use?

WhatsApp is safe to use if it is downloaded from the official sources. It offers end-to-end encryption for calls and messages.

Are apps like WhatsApp Plus, WhatsApp Pink, or Blue safe?

Any WhatsApp app that is not downloaded from official sources such as the App Store or Whatsapp’s website is unsafe. These apps may steal your data, or even get your WhatsApp account banned permanently.

Why would someone use WhatsApp instead of texting?

WhatsApp not only lets you send text messages but also allows you to share images, documents, and videos. It also lets you make voice or video calls for free. Since it uses the internet, it can be used over Wi-fi or cellular data.

Conversely, texting may be costly depending on your cellular plan, and it is less rich in features than WhatsApp.

Does WhatsApp show your phone number?

A WhatsApp account is created using your phone number. Since you don’t need to create an account, your phone number is visible to the people you contact.

Does WhatsApp work everywhere globally?

No. WhatsApp was banned in China in 2017, and you need a VPN to access WhatsApp in the country. The app is only partially usable in countries like UAE, Qatar, Turkey, and more in the Middle East.