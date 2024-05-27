WhatsApp adds 1-minute long voice status updates – Here’s how to share one

Voice status updates are a quick way to share an update or an announcement. Here’s how you can post a new 60-second-long voice status on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Status was first introduced in 2017. Since its introduction, it has received various updates, making it more useful and appealing to users.

Voice status messages are one such feature that was added in February 2023. It lets users post a 30-second voice message with their friends and family.

However, Meta has started doubling this duration to let users share 60-second-long voice status updates.

How to post 1-minute voice status on WhatsApp stories

The longer voice notes via Status updates are now available on Android and iOS versions. You need to run the latest version of the application to use this feature.

If you’ve updated the app and it still shows a 30-second limit, then you may have to wait for a day or two for the feature to be available on our account.

Follow the below guide to post a longer voice status feature.

Open WhatsApp on your device.

Swipe right or tap on the Updates tab on the bottom icon bar.

Tap the Pen icon located at the bottom right.

Tap and hold the Mic icon to start recording your 1-minute-long voice status.

Tap on the palette icon on the top right to customize the background color.

Once done, tap on the send button on the bottom right to share the voice status note.

How to delete a voice status from WhatsApp

Though status messages are ephemeral and get deleted automatically in 24 hours. However, if you want to delete the status before its expiration, follow the below process

Open WhatsApp.

Swipe right or tap on the Updates tab located on the bottom icon bar.

Tap on your status post that shows on the top under My Status.

Click on the three dots menu on the right.

Tap delete.

Press Delete when asked for a confirmation.

In case you're new to WhatsApp, feel free to check our comprehensive guide on how to use WhatsApp.