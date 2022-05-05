How to get Ninja’s complete gaming setup: Ninja PC, streaming equipment & more

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has exploded in popularity since the rise of Fortnite in early 2018. Sitting comfortably among the Twitch elite, and arguably the most recognizable figure in gaming, many wonder what equipment the lively blue-haired personality uses to stream.

Ninja started his gaming journey early, all the way back in 2009 when the then 18-year-old began competing in Halo 3. Unbeknownst at the time, this would be the beginning of Blevins’ long and very successful career.

In 2011, Tyler began live streaming on a new platform named Justin.tv, which would soon become the Twitch that fans know and love today. However, it wasn’t till the release of Epic Games’ thriving battle royale Fortnite for Ninja to start booming at the beginning of 2018.

Now, the blue-haired star is one of the most prominent figures in the whole of gaming, and here’s all the hardware he uses to create top-notch quality on the daily.

Ninja gaming equipment

Despite being one of the world’s biggest gaming stars, Ninja doesn’t exactly have his own personalized peripherals besides his custom Finalmouse Air58, so his gear can be bought by anybody. The popular streamer instead runs with various peripherals from different companies.

Most notably, Ninja runs with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight – which is one of the most popular picks when it comes to gaming mice. Its wireless capabilities mixed with its superlight 63-gram design and long battery life makes it ideal for anybody.

For the rest of his peripherals, it appears he’s not exactly different from the average gamer, opting for the Alienware AW2518H monitor, Steelseries Apex Pro TKL keyboard and the Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro’s which are popular among creators.

Ninja gaming PC specs

When it comes to Ninja’s PC, he certainly hasn’t stuck to a strict budget as it’s filled to the brim with some of the best components currently on the market – all of which are built in his own custom NZXT case, which you can buy if you’re a fan of his blue and yellow-themed samurai design.

Opting for an I9-9900K and an RTX 3070, Blevins is guaranteed to run any game he wishes at the best quality offered. It’s also worth noting that Ninja likely has a second PC that is responsible for managing his stream, allowing him to put his main rig under a lot of stress if needed.

Ninja’s streaming equipment

Being one of the world’s most popular creators, Tyler of course needs the top-of-the-line equipment, which is evident as just his Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini Pro 4.6K camera alone will roughly set you back up to $7500.

Additionally, the former Halo competitor uses the Electro-Voice Re20 microphone and the Creative Sound Blaster X7 amplifier to ensure he has the best audio possibly for both himself and his stream.

Using the same setup as Ninja won’t guarantee the same success that he’s seen over the years, though you can sleep comfortably knowing it’s the best of the best you can buy.

