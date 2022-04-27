How to get xQc’s complete gaming setup: xQc PC, streaming equipment & more

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is widely known as one of the top streamers on Twitch with over 10 million followers. But what equipment does the Canadian-born internet personality use to broadcast his streams?

Born in Canada, xQc began his career in esports as a professional Overwatch player before switching his focus to being a full-time Twitch streamer. Since then, he’s amassed over 10 million followers and averages over 75k viewers every stream.

But what kind of gaming hardware does he use for his top-of-the-line broadcasts?

Here’s what xQc uses in his gaming and streaming setup.

xQc gaming equipment

Here are the peripherals and equipment that xQc uses to stream:

Surprisingly enough, xQc’s peripherals are fairly accessible to just about everybody looking to begin PC gaming and/or streaming without breaking the budget. Razer, Steelseries, and HyperX are all mainstream gaming brands that offer high-quality products for a good price.

The biggest standout in this list is Felix’s monitor. Being 360hz proves that the creator is still invested in having his games perform at the highest quality — allowing games like Overwatch 2 to run at an insane 360 fps.

xQc gaming PC specs

Here are xQc’s full gaming PC specs:

Unlike Lengyel’s peripherals, his gaming PC is filled to the brim with high-end parts. The Ryzen 9 5950x is literally the best processor offered by the company and its price point matches its power.

Paired with the RTX 3090, xQc shouldn’t have any issue with PC performance anytime in the near future.

xQc streaming equipment

Here is what xQc uses to power his streams:

In his setup, xQc has paired the ever-popular SM7b with the Rode PSA 1 mounting arm, which is a staple among many content creators big or small.

However, his hardware choices stand out with the Yamaha MG10XU audio mixer. Compared to the GoXLR, this mixer allows Felix to have more control over his audio mix with physical controls instead of software.

While using the same equipment as xQc won’t automatically make you a top Twitch star, it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

