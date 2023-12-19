How to watch Ninja’s New Year’s Eve Event: Stream, special guests, more

Streaming icon Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is ringing in the New Year once again with a special event called ‘Ninja’s NYE.’ Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

Ninja is one of the biggest names in the streaming game, still standing as Twitch’s most-followed broadcaster despite breaking exclusivity with the platform years ago.

With the new year fast approaching, it’s hard not to look back on Ninja’s infamous New Year’s Eve event from 2018, where he failed to get the crowd in Times Square grooving with his dance moves.

Now, Ninja is holding another big event to ring in the new year — this time, with some of his internet-famous friends in tow. Here’s everything we know.

Twitch: @Ninja / New York Times

Where to watch Ninja’s New Year’s Eve event

Rather than hosting a massive event in Times Square, Ninja will be celebrating 2024 in the comfort of his own home while broadcasting to multiple platforms.

Fans can tune into the broadcast on his Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels.

When is Ninja’s New Year’s Eve event?

Ninja’s New Years Eve stream will begin at 6 PM CT / 4 PM PST / 7 PM ET on Sunday, December 31.

Who will be in Ninja’s NYE stream?

Ninja’s NYE broadcast will feature a slew of other high-profile talent, such as TimTheTatman, SypherPK, DrLupo, BasicallyIDoWrk, and LEGIQN, with more to be announced in the following days.

Ninja’s NYE will also include a bevy of activities, such as a Fortnite tournament, pong, marbles, and more. The stream, which is sponsored in part by Domino’s, will feature giveaways with prizes like $100 Domino’s gift cards, Ninja merchandise, and gaming equipment.

Fans can view the entire stream schedule on the official Ninja NYE wesbite.

“I’m incredibly hyped to bring my NYE party to your house,” Ninja said. “I’m super excited to ring in the New Year alongside my best friends in the community. We have had such an incredible year at Team Ninja that this is the perfect way to bring in 2024. Looking forward to seeing all of my fans and making it a one-of-a-kind experience for everyone tuning in.”