Colorful Logitech keyboard gets discount in Amazon Spring Sale deal

You can complete your colorful cozy PC setup with the Daydream Mint Logitech POP Keys mechanical keyboard, which has just been discounted as a part of Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Some of the best keyboards come with a ton of features, yet still flaunt that often boring all-black design. If you want a bit more color in your PC setup or the perfect addition to a cozy gaming aesthetic, Logitech has the answer with the POP Keys mechanical keyboard.

The bright, colorful POP Keys keyboard comes in a mint, lilac, white, and sunshine yellow colorway, to bring some well-needed color to any setup. While it has a modern look, the keyboard comes equipped with typewriter-style mechanical keys, that make every keypress as satisfying as the last.

If you fancy adding a dash of color to your setup, the ‘Daydream Mint’ colorway for the wireless keyboard is 20% off in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Logitech

The scooped round keys of the keyboard match the shape of your fingertips, to bring a smooth touch-typing experience. While you make the most of the type-writer-like experience, the mechanical keyboard doesn’t miss out on modern features. There are 12 new FN shortcuts, ranging from snip-screen to mic-muting, at your disposal.

The keyboard can also pair with up to three devices, and switch between them with a single tap. Whether you’re looking for a keyboard for your smartphone, PC, or tablet, you’re in luck. The POP Keys keyboard can easily connect to your devices over Bluetooth or the accompanying Logi Bolt USB receiver. Plus, it’s also Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Android, IOS, and iPadOS compatible.

For all you emoji lovers out there, there are also eight swappable emoji keys. These keys can be mixed and matched to suit your mood. With the Logi Options+ software, you can assign your favorite emojis to any key you want.

Now, there’s never been a better time to brighten up your PC setup, especially with this kind of discount.

