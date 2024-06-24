This keyboard’s hidden feature saves you from embarrassment

The Machenike KT84 keyboard is ideal for retro fans and those who prioritize their privacy alike, thanks to its dot-pixel display and panic button toggle switch.

Brands like Razer and Higround are pushing out new keyboards on a regular basis. Whether you want a keyboard that represents your favorite anime series, one decked out in RGB lighting, or a keyboard shaped like your favorite gaming character, there’s one for everyone.

The Machenike KT84 could easily be labeled under just another mechanical keyboard. However, the brand-new board stands out from the rest, thanks to its built-in panic button. With this, you’ll be able to shut down all your tabs at a moment’s notice.

Article continues after ad

While the transparent keycaps and vibrant RGB light effects are a draw in their own right, the Machenike KT84 features its own built-in ‘toggle switch’. If you want to keep your browsing habits away from prying eyes, pulling on the switch instantly hides all windows from your screen.

Article continues after ad

The Machenike KT84 isn’t only ideal for those who love their privacy. Its customizable pixel display is bound to be a hit with any retro-gaming fan. According to the official Kickstarter page, the 490-dot pixel screen can support custom patterns, colors, and animation effects.

Machenike

It’s not the only display found on the keyboard either. The Machenike KT84 also plays host to a 1.47-inch TFT screen. This tiny display gives you access to your PC rig’s temperatures, as well as the time, date, and RGB settings.

Article continues after ad

The 84-key compact keyboard isn’t available from retailers like Best Buy, but instead through the crowd-funding site, Kickstarter. There it launched with an initial goal of $10,018.61. According to Tom’s Hardware, in 14 short minutes, its goal was smashed. The campaign is now sitting at a staggering 200 backers.

If you want to grab the keyboard for yourself, there are still 26 days to go on the Kickstarter campaign. Picking the keyboard up will set you back $249, and no Kickstarter campaign is a guarantee you’ll get what you paid for.

Article continues after ad

However, you’ll also be able to make use of its hot-swappable gasket mount, Bluetooth support, and Gatreon North Pole 2.0 switches.