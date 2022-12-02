Graphics card prices in the US might increase in 2023

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Graphics card prices could increase in the US by up to 25% a tarrif exemption finally expire, which could cause trouble for AMD and Nvidia.

Graphics cards have been steadily rising in price, and no one can refute the fact that the generational increase in MSRP of graphics cards is already pretty bad. However, things could get worse if you are based in the US.

In order to cripple China’s exports, the US government instated tariffs on electronics, including graphics cards several years ago. However, these were temporarily lifted, but are not once again set to expire on December 31, 2022.

This means that it’s likely that US-based customers will see higher graphics card prices on the horizon. But, it remains to be seen if these tariffs can be worked around in any way, shape, or form.

You might want to buy a GPU before 2023

For those in the US, now would be a great time to pick up a brand-new graphics card. This way, you will be able to effectively sidestep any potential increase in the price of GPUs in the future.

A 25% increase on AMD and Nvidia graphics card prices will be staggering, and it’s something that you should consider, especially if you are waiting to buy a higher-end GPU like the RX 7900 XT or RTX 4090. This would absolutely annihilate sales numbers, as consumers will be even more averse to splashing the cash on a new graphics card.

Why are GPUs getting more expensive?

As both AMD and Nvidia shift towards denser silicon, fabrication of these smaller, denser nodes inevitably costs more. This will be one of the primary reasons why they might be increasing in price. The simple bill of materials cost is higher. In addition to this, you have to consider other external factors like inflation and rising production costs in China.