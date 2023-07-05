Google Pixel Fold horribly fails JerryRigEverything’s durability test

YouTuber JerryRigEverything put the Google Pixel Fold through his usual durability test, only to find that it failed quite spectacularly.

JerryRigEverything has amassed nearly eight million subscribers on his YouTube channel thanks to a wide variety of tech videos.

One of the things he’s known for is putting devices through a durability test, sometimes heavily damaging brand-new phones in the process.

JerryRigEverything has finally put the Google Pixel Fold through his test, only to find that it fails his test.

JerryRigEverything demolishes brand new Google Pixel Fold in test

Uploaded on July 6, 2023, JerryRigEverything’s video showing the Google Pixel Fold has already been viewed over 230,000 times as of writing.

In the video, Jerry put Google’s newest device through various scratch tests, a dirt test, and a bend test.

The device’s inside screen was easily scratched, but the device seemed to fair pretty well covered in dirt. Where the Pixel Fold failed the most, however, was the bend test as the phone completely crumbled when pushed past the 180-degree limit.

Google’s Pixel Fold store listing states that it has the strongest hinge of any foldable device on the market, and it may be right, but it has other failure points.

On the bottom of the device, to the left and right of the hinge, are lines for the antenna that served as the failure point in his bend test.

Jerry also mentioned that unlike the Samsung Fold and Flip series, Google seemingly failed to add anything to the hinge to prevent it from being pushed open past 180 degrees.

While it’s unlikely most early adopters of Google’s latest flagship are going to put their phone through anything like Jerry’s durability test, it’s nice to know what it might be capable of going through.

If you’d like to buy your own Pixel Fold, head over to check out our guide.