Pokemon TCG Pocket crumpled pack exploit explained: Does it actually work?

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are opening packs to complete collections of cards unique to the mobile app. However, an exploit that involved opening crumpled card packs has surfaced, with players saying these rumpled options are the ticket to pulling rare cards.

The race to collect rare cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket is on, but unfortunately, players have little control over what cards they get out of each pack they open. Because only two packs can be opened daily, unless you purchase the Premium Pass, players are looking for every possible way to up the odds of a good pull.

In these attempts to find the most effective methods for pack pulls, players have come up with the theory that “crumpled” card packs have a better pull rate than pristine ones.

What Does a crumpled card pack look like?

A crumpled pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket has crimped or bent edges where they would normally be straight. Some packs are very obviously crumpled, while others are just barely messed up.

To best check which packs might be crumpled, use your finger to turn the pack from side to side. It is much easier to see the pack’s quality from the side. The packs all look the same when faced forward.

In our experience, only one crumped pack is found per pack opening selection.

What is the crumpled pack theory?

The crumpled pack theory in Pokemon TCG Pocket is that a crumpled pack holds better cards than pristine packs. Many players have added to this, speculating that the more crumpled the pack is, the better the cards inside will be.

Is the crumpled pack theory real?

The short answer is no, the crumpled pack theory is not a confirmed method of getting better cards. The Pokemon TCG Pocket developers have not addressed this exploit, and the results from those who have tried it have been inconclusive.

We tested the theory via multiple players, and opening the crumpled packs yielded a wide range of results, only indicating that the randomized pulls of the game’s gacha system are working as intended.

How card pack pulls work in Pokemon TCG Pocket

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, there are five cards per pack. This is different than the 10 found in the standard tabletop game. Any of these cards have the chance to appear as rare, which can lead to “god packs”, packs that are all rare.

There are two types of packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket, Regular packs and Rare packs. In each of these, every card has a probability percentage for being pulled. Rare cards like Charizard ex have a much lower pull rate, while common cards like Oddish are very high odds.

To check a card’s pull rate probability:

Select the “pack opening” area of the app

Tap on “Offering Rates” in the bottom left corner

Scroll through to find the card you are trying to pull

Unfortunately, Pokemon TCG Pocket is a gacha game. This means that unless explicitly stated during events or special circumstances, there is no guaranteed way to get special packs or specific cards. It’s all luck as to what gets pulled.

Despite this, hunting for the crumpled packs is fun, and adds another level to a simple pack-opening minigame. It is definitely worth a try, and it is interesting to see the details the Pokemon TCG Pocket developers have put into something so basic and uncomplicated.