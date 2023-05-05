Google admits they are losing AI race in internal report

A new leaked report from the depths of Google has indicated that the company is not doing so well in the current AI rat race.

An internal report from Google has surfaced online stating that as of right now, the company is not close to winning the AI arms race currently happening.

Originally published on Google’s internal systems in April, SemiAnalysis has now published the report that lays Google’s worries to the world.

Titled “We Have No Moat, And neither does OpenAI”, the report goes into detail about how the rivalry of the closed source systems powering ChatGPT and Google Bard has left them distracted from advancements being made in the open source community.

Luke Sernau, the author, opens the report with these hard-hitting lines:

“But the uncomfortable truth is, we aren’t positioned to win this arms race and neither is OpenAI. While we’ve been squabbling, a third faction has been quietly eating our lunch.

“I’m talking, of course, about open source. Plainly put, they are lapping us. Things we consider “major open problems” are solved and in people’s hands today.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It goes on to list a variety of open-source projects, including Civitai, which is full of free-to-use AI art generators.

The report goes on to say that Google should be looking outwards, instead of the secluded nature of development currently being put into apps like Bard. Methods of AI training and adaptation like LoRA are called out explicitly.

Google begins hiding research in face of AI failures

Coinciding with the report’s publicity, Google has now battened down the hatches with its research surrounding AI. The firm was known for being quite prolific with its research papers around artificial intelligence, but the weakened position has forced its hand to prevent research from inspiring rivals.

Google Bard is currently in a waitlisted beta, with users being admitted to using it every day. The launch was a hasty one to catch up with ChatGPT and OpenAI’s explosion once Microsoft began investing in it heavily.