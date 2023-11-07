Get this Logitech keyboard & mouse bundle for under $100 before Black Friday

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming keyboard and G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming mouse are bundled in this great pre-Black Friday offer with 41% off the usual retail price.

For any PC, two of your most important tools are the keyboard and mouse. These are the input devices you are using every day, so it’s important you get some good hardware that will provide the performance you need. As part of a pre-Black Friday offer, Logitech and Amazon are offering a keyboard and mouse bundle for a very reasonable $74.98, a discount of over 37%.

G305 Lightspeed

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming mouse comes equipped with what Logitech has dubbed the HERO Gaming Sensor, which has up to ten times the power efficiency of many other gaming mice and has a 400 IPS precision and up to 12000 DPI of sensitivity. The G305 Lightspeed mouse can deliver up to 250 hours of continuous use, even strenuous gameplay usage, using only one AA battery. This means gamers don’t have to worry about scrambling for a new battery in the middle of an intense play session.

The bundled Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming keyboard is a full-size gaming keyboard complete with RGB backlit keys. It also features dedicated keys for controlling multimedia, so there’s no need to tab out of your game to skip forward to the next music track. The keyboard additionally boasts a durable construction that is said to repel liquids crumbs and dirt to make for easy clean-up in case of any accidental spills.

The RGB lighting has five lighting zones that can be customized by the user, with software that can even be set for each individual game. Logitech have also applied technology which means less light leak around the keycaps, meaning each letter will stand out clearly even in the dark.

Performance on the G213 Prodigy keyboard has been considered, with an ‘anti-ghosting’ matrix for ensuring clean response when pressing multiple keys and responsive feedback four times faster than standard keyboards.

Keep checking back for further deals in the run-up to Black Friday.

