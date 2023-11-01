Why the Logitech G Pro X TKL can fit into any gaming setup seamlessly

Sponsored by Logitech G.

When looking at building the perfect gaming setup, getting a killer keyboard is one of the most important components that you’ll have to consider. Not only for its aesthetics, but also for performance, convenience, and design. Logitech’s new G Pro X TKL LIGHTSPEED might be the perfect choice for those looking for a clean gaming keyboard that has all the performance you’d want.

The board itself comes in one of three colorways: Black, White, and Magenta. We tested the White version. Everything from the form factor to the media keys, and overall look makes us feel as though it can streamline your gaming setup, thanks to the number of features also built into the keyboard itself.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Seamless design

The Logitech G Pro X TKL sports a clean look, featuring a TKL layout. For those not in the know, TKL means tenkeyless, meaning that the board has a smaller footprint on your desk when compared to a full-sized keyboard. This allows you to have much more space for your mouse, which is essential for those playing first-person shooters and other titles that require twitchy reactions.

But, just because it’s smaller, doesn’t make the Logitech G Pro X TKL LIGHTSPEED any less performant. You’ll also get an array of media keys at the top, in addition to a handy rotary wheel, which allows you to configure your volume, too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But, one of the most impressive features here is the metal plate, which boasts a premium sheen, which is complemented by the white shine-through PBT keycaps, which look fantastic. We love that Logitech has gone for a more understated look for the board, and it will blend into your setup, no matter your personal aesthetics.

If you really want to, you can also lift up the keycaps and customize them with your own, if you are going for a specific look with your gaming setup. Logitech also offers PBT keycap sets, which will perfectly suit the G Pro X TKL, which is handy, too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dual-mode wireless

If you regularly use more than one device, like a laptop for work, and a gaming PC for winding down in the evenings, then the G Pro X TKL LIGHTSPEED has you covered. Thanks to its Bluetooth and Lightspeed technology, you can switch between devices seamlessly at the touch of a button. We tried this between our laptop, and gaming PC, and the G Pro X TKL was more than up to the task.

Thanks to the LIGHTSPEED wireless built into the board, you won’t ever have to worry about missing a critical keystroke, either, as the board has a 1ms response time over this connectivity mode, making it perfect for those looking to game on the board. As a bonus, you don’t even have to worry about carrying around another board for your work laptop.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Depending on your connectivity mode, you can also get up to 50 hours of battery life. This not only tidies up your gaming setup, but also allows you to forget about battery worries during the day, and just plug it in a couple of times a week to juice the board up again for operation.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Killer software

Logitech’s G Pro X TKL LIGHTSPEED also sports integration with the reliable and robust G-Hub software, which is excellent thanks to its simple and easy-to-understand interface. You can even change the functions of the F-row and also set up key macros, which can be especially useful to those using the keyboard for work.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But for play, you can also activate a dedicated game mode, which essentially turns off parts of the board so that you don’t accidentally press anything that you shouldn’t, and potentially ruin the experience. There’s so much on offer here, and it’s delightfully simple to use, without drowning in menus.

It’s one of the better pieces of software that we have used too, as competitors can have poorer UX, and be much more confusing compared to the slick piece of software Logitech has created.

Article continues after ad

Switch it up

Depending on your experience with mechanical keyboards, you will also be able to pick up the G Pro X TKL LIGHTSPEED in one of three different flavors featuring the company’s GX Switches. You can get GX Red for a linear switch, which is typically the best for gaming, GX Brown, which offers a tactile response but can still hold its own in gaming workloads, and GX Blue, a sharp and tactile clicky feeling switch which is fantastic for typists.

Article continues after ad

No matter which one you pick, you will be able to type and game incredibly well using the keyboard, and you’ll be happy to know that each switch is built to last, featuring a classic Cherry stem for further keycap customization, if you want to switch up the look.

Article continues after ad

Take it anywhere

One of our favorite parts about the Logitech G Pro X TKL LIGHTSPEED is the gorgeous carrying case that the board comes with. It’s got a lovely fabric finish on a hard shell, and is adorned with the Logitech G Logo alongside Pro X TKL lettering. Once you zip it open, you’ll find the board situated snugly inside, with no room for it to move around and possibly be damaged.

Article continues after ad

It’s a really nice touch, and gives you an easy way to tuck away the keyboard, if you have to use your desk for things other than your PC, and even has space for a cable, so you can take it out and about to your local LAN or tournament. It’s these premium trimmings that really separate the Logitech G Pro X TKL LIGHTSPEED from its competitors.

Article continues after ad

Versatile & vibrant

The Logitech G Pro X TKL LIGHTSPEED is the complete package. Not only do you get a keyboard capable of playing the latest games, which is built and designed well, it can also connect to multiple devices wirelessly, and even be tucked into a carrying case for portability.

Article continues after ad

It will manage to fit into your life, and your desk, no matter what kind of gamer you might be, and its form-factor lends itself well to performance gaming, too. With all of these features, including Logitech G Hub in tow, it makes the Logitech G Pro X TKL fit into almost any gaming setup seamlessly, and makes you look good while doing it, too.