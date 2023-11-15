Get over $400 off this ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop before Black Friday

Looking for a capable, portable gaming laptop and can’t wait till Black Friday? You’re in luck, as Best Buy has discounted the Zephyrus G14 ahead of the big day.

Getting a good gaming laptop often means you’ll have to sacrifice key things like portability to pack all that high-end hardware into a portable package. Luckily, there are a handful of gaming laptops on the market now which manage to blend an ultrabook form factor, with the power of a gaming laptop.

Article continues after ad

The ROG Zephyrus G14 might be one of the best options out there, and you can save over $400 on it right now at Best Buy.

Article continues after ad

Portable power

The ROG Zephyrus G14 has a fantastic form factor and chassis, which sports a 165Hz display under the hood. In terms of power, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, paired with an Nvidia RTX 40-series 4050 laptop GPU, with a 512GB SSD.

This should be more than enough to play most modern titles on the go, and thanks to the 1440p panel, your games will look sharp, with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, you’ll have no trouble playing things like Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 and more on the system.

Article continues after ad

There’s even a MUX Switch, which will allow you to switch to the dedicated GPU mode while gaming to preserve battery life. This is the best 14-inch gaming laptop for those who don’t want to splurge on a Razer Blade, and honestly? With DLSS 3 in tow, it might be the perfect portable gaming companion.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This will likely be the best price for this laptop ahead of Black Friday, and equipped with modern components, you can saddle up and dive into the latest games.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.