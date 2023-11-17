Get an early Black Friday boost with 32GB of DDR5 RAM from Crucial

A RAM upgrade is available from Amazon with a whopping 35% off a Crucial Pro DDR5 kit as part of an early Black Friday deal.

While RAM might not be as exciting a part of a PC build as selecting your CPU or graphics card, it is nonetheless just as critical. For those building a new AMD-based machine using the AM5-socket compatible CPUs, DDR5 RAM is necessary, so this offer on a set of Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM might be just what is needed.

As part of the early Black Friday offers, there is currently 35% off a 32GB kit of DDR5 Crucial Pro RAM. This set of RAM comes as a pair of matched 16GB sticks, with a memory speed of 5600 MT/s, though the memory transfer speed can be adjusted for slower systems.

Universal compatibility with Crucial DDR5

Crucial advertise ‘universal compatibility’, meaning that this RAM is compatible with both 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs, as well as AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs. The modules support Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD Expo to improve memory speed.

These RAM sticks may lack the flashy colors and lights of some competitors, but they do the job well, boasting easy ‘plug and play’ installation. Not everything needs to be flashy, sometimes it just needs to be functional. At a price of under $100, it’s hard to argue with the benefits of pure functionality.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.