Save 40% on this huge WD 12TB External HDD to back up your PC

Looking for a huge amount of storage without breaking the bank? This WD 12TB External HDD deal could be exactly what you’re looking for at 40% off at Amazon.

It is a wise idea to do regular backups of your PC storage, in case the worst happens and an internal drive fails. Regular backups do tend to eat up a lot of storage space though, so a large-volume storage solution is a must, which is where the Western Digital 12TB Elements External HDD comes in handy.

The WD Elements Desktop is a device which, as its name suggests, is designed to sit on your desk, fitting snugly alongside your PC tower, or hiding behind your monitor. Comparability with both USB 2.0 and 3.0 means that it is easy to use, with no setup required, just plug-and-play into a Windows PC, and it’s ready to go. Though formatted by default with NTFS for Windows 10 and 11 computers, it can be reformatted for Mac compatibility.

The drive is currently at 41% off, meaning you can save a huge chunk on a load of new storage to pop all of your handy backups, use as cold storage, or even a server.

It’s not as fast as an SSD

WD Elements Desktop promises fast data transfer rates when connected to a USB 3.0 port, making it a good solution for regular storage if your internal hard drive is getting too full. This feature makes it a tempting prospect for users who handle large volumes of data, such as 3D modeling or CAD. Just bear in mind that this is not quite as speedy as an SSD or NVMe drive.

Power is provided to the WD Elements Desktop by the included AC adapter, so users do not need to worry about an additional battery, or ensuring the device is charged for use. Users will need to make sure they have a spare power socket available, however.

It is even possible to use the WD Elements Desktop to backup save files and other data from game consoles such as the Xbox, though WD says that compatibility is not guaranteed like with its other products designed specifically for console use.

