Get $500 off this MSI RTX 4080 laptop in this early Black Friday deal

This powerful gaming laptop from MSI is currently available at Newegg with $500 slashed off of its original asking price.

Laptops are extremely useful tools, allowing users the flexibility to move and travel without being tied down to an extensive desktop setup. For those on the lookout for a new gaming laptop, as we head towards Black Friday, this deal from Newegg could be exactly what you are looking for, since it offers a generous $500 off an MSI gaming laptop.

Gone are the days when using a laptop meant compromising on power and performance. This MSI GP Series laptop is just as capable as its desktop peers, being powered by an Intel Core i9 12900H which is a very capable CPU. It is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 dedicated graphics card, which is one of the most powerful gaming GPUs currently on the market. The 40-series of GPUs support DLSS 3 technology, which can greatly improve performance in games such as Starfield.

The latest in RAM and storage

The MSI GP laptop also comes equipped with 16GB of the latest DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, to ensure your games and applications load quickly and smoothly. The RAM can be upgraded and will support up to 64GB.

The laptop has a 16” Full HD IPS screen, with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, with a 144Hx refresh rate to ensure motion remains stable and smooth. There are four USB ports, including two USB-C ports, 1 Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port. The keyboard is supplied by SteelSeries, a brand relied on by many gamers. The keyboard has customizable RGB backlight and anti-ghosting technology for accurate typing.

To ensure excellent performance, the MSI GP laptop comes with two MSI Cooler Boost fans and six heat pipes, ensuring your machine remains cool and the speed and performance of your favorite games are not affected.

For this Black Friday deal, Newegg is offering the MSI GP laptop for $500 off the usual price, bringing it down to $1,599.

