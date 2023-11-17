Get $150 off on Nothing Phone 2 in this early Black Friday deal

Nothing Phone 2 is now available on Amazon with a discount of up to $150, marking the biggest price drop yet.

If you’re bored of your regular Samsung or Apple smartphones and would rather prefer something with LED lights and a transparent back, then your options are close to Nothing. The UK-based startup has launched two solid phones but you can only get one of them— Nothing Phone 2. And that too with a massive $150 discount on Amazon.

Right now, the e-commerce giant is offering the smartphone with a discount of up to 20%. The Nothing Phone 2, launched earlier this year, stands out as a solid mid-ranger with a decent display and a powerful processor.

Nothing Phone 2 stands out with its iconic design

Nothing

Amazon is offering attractive discounts on two storage configurations of the Nothing Phone 2 – the 256GB and 512GB models. Opt for the 256GB variant and enjoy a $100 saving. If you prefer beefed-up storage, you can grab the 512GB Nothing Phone 2 at a $150 discount.

Nothing Phone 2 is a solid choice if you are in the market for a budget smartphone. It easily outperforms the likes of the Pixel 7a and the Samsung Galaxy A54 in the affordable segment. Plus, you get an attractive smartphone that looks like no other.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is powerful enough to perform most tasks. There’s a sufficiently bright OLED panel on the device that refreshes at 120Hz. The camera system on the Nothing Phone 2 is also pretty great for the price.

Nothing is promising three major Android updates and four years of security updates for its Phone 2. The company also recently announced Nothing Chats for Phone 2, a new messaging app that will help you avoid the green bubble problem when texting with iPhone users.

