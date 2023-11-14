Nothing brings iMessage to Android but MKBHD has security concerns

Nothing has launched Nothing Chats, an app for the company’s latest device that brings Apple’s iMessage to Android. MKBHD had an exclusive first look and has some security concerns about it.

Since the launch of the iPhone and Apple’s iMessage, the quality of messages between iOS and Android messages has caused quite the conversation.

Google says that RCS will improve the quality of messages between the two phones, but Apple continues to use SMS and MMS for text and file transfers between iPhone and Android.

Nothing has decided to take things into their own hands with the launch of an iMessage app on their Phone 2 device — but YouTuber Marques Brownlee has some concerns about the workaround.

MKBHD shares first look at Nothing’s iMessage app

Shared in a video on Twitter/X, MKBHD revealed his thoughts on Nothings collab with Sunbird, an app that provides iMessage support on Android.

In it, he provided the first look at the app and revealed how to connect your accounts to it. However, he had a few concerns about its security and what Apple might do when they see it.

“I cannot stress this enough, this could lead to enormous security issues. Signing in with your Apple ID onto a device that you don’t own is an enormous security issue,” he said.

“I confirmed this with Nothing. When you sign in, it’s signing into some Mac Mini on a server farm somewhere. Now, noone else is supposed to be able to use or see that Mac Mini or your messages on it, but you’re still logging in with your Apple ID on someone elses computer.”

Marques also says that he asked Nothing CEO Carl Pei about what he thought Apple was going to say to the launch of their new app, and Pei doesn’t think they’ll do anything.

“There’s a weird timeline we’re living here in 2023 where Apple can’t really retaliate publicly because they’ve been up against so much anti-trust pressure,” he said.

We'll have to wait to see how the app continues to improve in the future, but in the meantime, you can head over to our Tech section for more news and other viral stories.