EVGA is allegedly shutting down and exiting the PC business

PC part manufacturer EVGA is reportedly set to shut down and completely leave the PC industry, but there are conflicting reports.

EVGA, the PC part maker, is allegedly prepping to exit the PC business altogether. The news comes from a South Korean forum in which a post states that all of EVGA’s Taiwanese staff have resigned.

Originally posted by an overclocker who frequents the forum, the news has already caused some confusion as parts of EVGA remain quiet about the situation. The CoolEnjoy forum post reads:

“We wanted to share some news about EVGA. It has been reported that all employees of the EVGA Taiwan office have now left (including Kingpin).

“It looks like the company is going out of business locally. I don’t know what will happen with warranty issues, but I hope EVGA users don’t have any issues with this.

“I’m curious to see what happens next. We’ll have to wait for an official statement from EVGA.”

EVGA reportedly planning to shut shop

YouTube: Gamers Nexus

The manufacturer is best known for GPUs and motherboards, as well as other key components in PCs. Last year, the company caused a huge shift in the market, as they announced they’d be ending any partnerships with Nvidia after feeling disrespected by the company.

However, members of EVGA Spain have spoken to TechPowerUp and said: “It’s just another day at the office.”

In the ensuing news chaos, VideoCardz has pulled their entire article detailing the reported closure due to the conflicting news.

Though, there is a concern surrounding the apparent closure of the Taiwan offices, as this would be closer to where things are fabricated. While the company’s main headquarters are located in the US, the potential closure of its Taiwan branch raises some eyebrows about the situation.

We’ve reached out to the US and Taiwan teams, but have yet to hear back at the time of writing.