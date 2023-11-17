Elon Musk has X’s lawyers defend student in trouble over their tweets

Elon Musk’s X has employed lawyers to act in the defense of a student facing disciplinary action from his college over posts made on the platform.

Elon Musk’s takeover of X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen some big changes as the tech billionaire sets his vision into motion.

One of the changes Musk implemented was the promise to protect free speech, posting back in August that the company would cover all legal bills for anyone who was “unfairly treated by [ther] employer due to posting or liking something” on X.

Now, Musk is proving he was serious as X’s lawyers prepare to defend an Illinois student facing disciplinary action from his college over posts made on the platform.

The student, Juan David Campolargo from the University of Illinois, is facing conduct probation and the risk of losing his campus housing after the school claimed he violated their code of conduct.

Campolargo had been using his account on X to spread the news on events hosting free food around campus but found himself in trouble when one was in fact a private function.

However, X’s lawyers argue Campolargo was acting within his First Amendment rights and have issued a letter addressing the college, which has since been reviewed by the Financial Times.

Musk himself shared news of the case, writing, “We will do whatever it takes to support your right to free speech!”

Users of the platform appeared pleasantly surprised by the turn of events, one person responding, “Amazing. I thought for sure it was an empty promise that we would see no action on. Thanks Elon and X.”

Another said, “It’s good to see that X is following through on its promise to support users’ free speech. I hope that this will set a precedent for other companies to follow. It’s important for companies to stand up for freedom of speech, even when it’s unpopular.”

