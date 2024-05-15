“Dripped” Mark Zuckerberg reveals childhood PC setup to celebrate 40th birthday

Mark Zuckerberg celebrated his 40th birthday in style as his wife recreated key locations from his life, including his childhood PC setup where he learned to code.

The Meta CEO’s big day was on May 14, and thanks to his wife, Zuckerberg marked the occasion by revisiting locations that had been significant in some way to his life and career.

However, instead of going on a birthday-fueled road trip, his wife, Priscilla Chan, recreated the personal places throughout his 40 years on earth, including his childhood bedroom and its retro PC gaming setup.

On Instagram, Zuckerberg shared a series of images of his birthday treat.

From his childhood bedroom, all the way up to the office he worked in during lockdown. Each place is recreated down to the finest detail, including the student-looking furniture and outdated tech.

“Grateful for my first 40 years! Priscilla threw me a little party and recreated a bunch of places I lived in the early days”, Zuckerberg said.

The photos even include a surprise cameo from former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. Yet most noticeably, the recreation of his childhood bedroom reveals the exact PC that Zuckerberg used while learning how to code.

While we have no idea about the specs of the old-school setup, it’s clear from the image that it’s at least running Windows 95, apparent from the Flying Windows classic wallpaper running on the retro display. This is alongside the many Windows 95 books also placed around the recreated desk.



According to a past interview with Self-Taught.blog, Zuckerberg learned how to code in sixth grade on his first computer. Which could very well be the one replicated in the Instagram photo. Further behind-the-scenes photos on Priscilla Chan’s own Instagram profile even reveal a series of PC monitors plotted about the recreated room.