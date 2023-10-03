Don’t miss these stunning Intel CPU deals at Newegg with up to 33% off

Intel’s last-generation processor has seen a significant discount as we ramp up and prepare for the 14th-generation launch.

Newegg is hosting an exceptional sale for Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake CPUs. Not only can you save money on the flexible processor series, but there’s even more money to be saved with the discount codes.

You can save extra with the automatically applied discount code, and if you’ve got cash to splash, up to an additional $30 can be saved if you add in the combo items (it seems to be a variation of Game Pass, an SSD, and Windows).

The deal currently applies to the 12th-generation CPUs, with only a couple of 13th-generation CPUs included in the mix. If you want to jump into the 13th generation, you’re limited to the 13600K and 13700K. While not as efficient as the current 13th-generation chips, the Alder Lake CPUs are fantastically flexible and perfectly viable.

Huge savings on Intel 12th gen and 13th gen CPUs on Newegg

Intel

As we’ve pointed out elsewhere, going for a powerful last-generation CPU is nothing to be afraid of, as you’ll still get killer performance in your games and applications. You might just find that you need to upgrade a little sooner. At least you can bring the 12th and 13th-generation Intel chips between systems.

AMD’s shift to the next platform, AM5, culled its support for DDR4 RAM. The 12th (and 13th generation CPUs) support both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, making this current deal an excellent way to secure your next few years of computing.

Even if you decide to upgrade to get the much faster DDR5 RAM or PCIe 5.0 support on your motherboard, the 12th-generation Intel chip can follow you between systems quite easily.

The Intel deal is running as a “limited offer”, so we’re unsure when it’ll expire. However, we suspect that by next week it’ll be over.

Intel’s 12th generation was a return to form after the 10th and 11th family of CPUs didn’t really do much to impress.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.