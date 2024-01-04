Dell reveals new XPS laptop lineup with huge redesign

Dell has revealed its new XPS laptop lineup, and they come with massive design changes, taking notes from the XPS 13 Plus.

CES 2024 is here, and with it, all manner of brand-new products to get excited about. Among them is Dell’s refreshed XPS laptop ineup, which has long since been lauded as one of the best Windows laptops around. This year, the entire lineup is getting a huge refresh, with new screen sizes, and a redesign that echoes the design ethos of last year’s XPS 13 Plus.

Out with the old, and in with the new. Dell is ditching the 15-inch and 17-inch XPS laptops in favor of more modern designs and aspect ratios. This year, we’re getting an XPS 13, 14, and 16, which will be equipped with a chassis made of high-quality CNC’d Aluminum, Gorilla Glass 3, and a glass touchpad, featuring haptic feedback.

You’ll be able to choose OLED touchscreen options, which are all powered with Intel’s brand-new Core Ultra architecture, which promises to close the gap between Windows systems and the highly efficient Apple silicon, which has been dominant for years.

Dell’s also taken care to improve the lineup’s charging capabilities, which allows you to get up to 80% of battery life in just an hour, thanks to its “ExpressCharge” tech.

Yes, you can even game on them too

Dell

Dell’s XPS 16 can now be configured with up to an RTX 4070, with up to 80W of sustained power while in use, meaning that while the XPS 16 is primarily a workstation laptop, it can also double up as a stealth gaming system when you clock off after work. While it won’t be as quick as a dedicated gaming laptop, you will still be able to play modern titles and utilize tech like DLSS 3 to boost your framerates further.

Dell also boasts that the laptop lineup is created with “the highest level of sustainable materials yet” and designed with recycled aluminum, as well as low-emission aluminum created using sustainable energy, too.

Dell XPS: Price & availability

Dell XPS 13 (2024): Starts at $1299

Dell XPS 14: Starts at $1699

Dell XPS 16: Starts at $1899

Dell hasn’t attached an exact release date to the laptops, however, they insist that the lineup will be available “soon”.

Usually, with announcements like this, we expect that they’ll be available at the tail end of January in the US, and February/March in other regions.