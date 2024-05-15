Dell leak reveals iPad & Surface rivals powered by ARM-based Snapdragon X chips

A new leak has revealed Dell’s future roadmap for its XPS laptop line alongside their plans to bring Windows to ARM-powered Dell laptops in a big way.

Word had already spread that Dell has plans to launch a new version of its XPS 13 laptop powered by an ARM chip, but now it seems Dell’s plans go quite a bit further, according to a confidential document published by Videocardz.

A previous leak indicated that Dell plans to launch a version of the XPS 13 laptop running the Snapdragon X Elite, which will come in FHD, QHD+, and OLED variants.

The leaked document dates back to August 2023, but shows a comprehensive roadmap leading to the release of a Qualcomm-powered XPS 13 laptop in June 2024. This same release window would put Dell’s ARM laptop in direct competition with Microsoft’s rumored ARM-powered Surface devices.

Combined with the recent release of the new iPad, it seems that Dell is gearing up to challenge Microsoft and Apple for a slot in the market for ultrabooks and powerful portable devices

The leaked document suggests that Dell already has plans for future Snapdragon chips in its laptops. According to the document, the ‘QC Oryon V2’ is slated for the second half of 2025. QC in this case stands for Qualcomm, while Oryon refers to CPU technology Qualcomm previously acquired in 2021 from Nuvia.

A next-generation XPS 14 is also listed on the document, marked down for a January 2026 release. The document suggests that this next-generation laptop would be powered by either Oryon V2 chips or Intel’s Panther Lake CPUs. In addition, an updated XPS 13 is scheduled for launch during a similar window, also sporting Oryon V2 or possibly Intel Lunar Lake chips.

Until Dell makes an official announcement, these leaks still need to be taken with a grain of salt.