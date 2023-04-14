Deepcool MG350 review: Strange design & sub-par performance

The Deepcool MG350 ergonomic gaming mouse is one of the company’s first attempts at offering peripherals alongside its high-quality PC parts. But, is it worth buying?

Over the last few years, Deepcool has become one of the most popular PC part manufacturers that offer high-quality parts on a budget.

We reviewed their LT720 AIO CPU cooler back in December, which we praised for its superb build quality, price, and cooling abilities.

But what about their line of gaming peripherals? We’ve been testing the MG350 gaming mouse for several weeks, and aside from its strange-looking design, it has left us with our heads scratching.

Key Specs

Weight: 92g

92g Connectivity: USB

USB Buttons: 8, Omron switches

8, Omron switches Sensor: PixArt PAW3335DB-TZDU

PixArt PAW3335DB-TZDU Maximum DPI: 16,000

16,000 Polling rate: up to 1000hz

up to 1000hz Features: Programmable buttons, PTFE feet, 2M braided cable

Programmable buttons, PTFE feet, 2M braided cable Price: $59.99

Design

Dexerto The DeepCool MG350 is definitely a uniquely designed mouse.

When it comes to the design, the DeepCool MG350 is by far the most unique mouse we’ve had our hands on recently. It’s almost half an inch shorter and about a pinky-width taller than the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 we recently reviewed.

Branding on the MG350 is minimal, sporting a single DeepCool logo on the left side behind two of the site buttons. The logo does light up, but unfortunately only in the company’s infamous cyan color as it doesn’t support RGB.

The DeepCool MG350 offers a slightly ergonomic shape, but when paired with the size of the mouse, it creates a bit of a confusing feel in our slightly bigger hands. DeepCool advertises the mouse for claw and palm grip, but palm gripping the MG350 just doesn’t feel right. We’d recommend it more for fingertip and claw grips.

However, all eight of the buttons do feel pretty great thanks to the clicky Omron switches the company decided to put inside the mouse.

We are a fan of the semi-tactile scroll wheel in the MG350, as we’ve found it to be plenty precise without being too loud. Right behind the wheel on the top of the mouse, you’ll find the DPI up and down buttons.

The cyan color on the bottom and front of the mouse gives just enough accent to make the MG350 catch your eye, which we’re big fans of.

All in all, we think that the DeepCool MG350’s design is either going to absolutely blow you away or make you dislike it within seconds. Ergonomics is one way of putting it, but in reality, the mouse does not sit within almost any design norms for gaming mice today. You could argue that it looks similar to the Basilisk, or the G502X, but its rounded, bulbous nature combined with its heavy weight makes us ask more questions than the mouse gives answers for.

Software

Whether it’s a mouse, keyboard, or headset, when you get a new peripheral odds are the first thing you’ll do is check out the company’s software options.

Experiences vary widely across the industry’s biggest brands, but if you own more than one peripheral from DeepCool, the software side of things leaves a lot to be desired.

Every peripheral offered by DeepCool is accompanied by its own software, which means if you have a mouse and keyboard from the company, you’re forced to have two different programs running in the background.

DeepCool

As DeepCool gains more traction in the industry, we really hope to see a single all-in-one software offered by the company instead of the setup they have now.

Don’t get us wrong, though — the options within the software are very well laid out which makes it easy to find your way around it to customize your device.

There’s a page for lighting control, DPI settings, and button remapping, but those looking to set a custom macro on one of the left-side buttons will be disappointed as there are no macro options in the MG350 software.

Gaming performance

There’s really not a whole lot to say about the performance of DeepCool’s MG350. It does the job fairly decently, although we wouldn’t use it in your favorite FPS games.

In Battlefield 2042 and Modern Warfare 2, we consistently noticed the mouse dragging behind our hands in critical moments, and it’s only made worse the faster you move the cursor across your screen.

Games like Disney Dreamlight Valley and other slower-paced titles are just fine with the MG350, and you’re unlikely to notice any real differences between it and other various gaming mice.

Dexerto The DeepCool MG350 might not have RGB, but at least the company’s infamous cyan color isn’t the ugliest in the world.

Should you buy it?

At its core, the DeepCool isn’t the worst mouse on the market assuming you fit directly into the palm or fingertip grip audience it’s somewhat marketed for. There are other alternatives at this price point that you may wish to seek out instead, such as the G502, which is much more refined in just about every way, and available for less.

At $59.99, we can’t bring ourselves to recommend it to anyone. It’s burdened by a less-than-subpar software experience, no RGB, and those with bigger hands are likely to find it totally uncomfortable.

DeepCool is definitely a company that shouldn’t be ignored, however, as they’ve shown their ability to create high-quality budget CPU coolers, fans, and other PC parts. Perhaps one day we’ll see a new lineup of peripherals from the company.

The Verdict – 2/5

The DeepCool MG350 is a totally capable mouse for many, but the $59.99 price point combined with its odd shape and subpar software experience makes it difficult to recommend.

