PlayStation’s badly-phrased Spider-Man 2 tweet sparks “19 inches of what” trend

A poorly-worded tweet about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from PlayStation UK has sparked a wild “19 inches of what” trend.

After its showing at Summer Game Fest, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac unveiled a costly Collector’s Edition.

Priced at $230, this special version will boast a SteelBook display case, a digital copy of the game, pre-order bonuses, and the pièce de résistance – a 19-inch statue featuring Spider-Man Peter Parker, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Venom.

As many will remember, the Collector’s Edition sold out incredibly fast earlier this summer. But a fresh stock recently went up on PlayStation Direct. In tweeting about the big ticket item’s renewed availability, the PlayStation UK account put its foot in its mouth.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

PlayStation starts weird convo about 19-inch Spider-Man 2 statue

On the morning of September 4, the official PlayStation UK account opened a tweet with the following text: “Treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more with the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition.”

The post merely meant to inform users that the much-coveted Collector’s Edition was back on PlayStation Direct. However, the odd phrasing generated a wide array of jokes about innuendo. To be fair, “19 inches of Venom and more” does sound a bit sus. The post in question appears below:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

PlayStation UK/Twitter

One popular response under the tweet simply reads, “19 inches of what now?” As of writing, this particular reply has nearly 13,000 likes. It’s no wonder “19 INCHES OF WHAT” has been trending throughout the day on the social media platform.

Article continues after ad

While some seem to be confused about why the 19-inch phrase is trending with Spider-Man 2, others are having fun. One person even photoshopped Kratos with what’s presumably a 19-inch cucumber.

Those lucky enough to get their hands on the Collector’s Edition this October can determine whether or not the statue actually comprises 19 inches of Venom and more.

Article continues after ad

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto PlayStation 5 on October 20, 2023.