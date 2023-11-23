Dbrand sue Casetify after claiming they “stole” JerryRigEverything’s case designs

Casetify, one of the biggest phone case vendors in the world, is under fire from Dbrand after the company claims Casetify “stole” JerryRigEverything’s case designs. According to Dbrand, they’re filing a “multi-million dollar federal lawsuit” to defend their IP.

JerryRigEverything is a YouTuber known for pushing tech to its absolute limits, putting any big piece of technology that comes out through its paces and tearing it apart to find out what makes it tick.

Unsurprisingly, his most popular and frequent projects involve phones, something pretty much everyone has. He’s torn down dozens of phones, inspiring him to work with Dbrand on the ‘Teardown’ series of phone cases that display that phone’s internal hardware on the outside.

However, JerryRigEverything has claimed that Casetify is stealing his designs, citing a few Easter eggs he and vendor Dbrand stuck in. Additionally, Dbrand has confirmed that they’re filing a “multi-million dollar” lawsuit against Casetify.

JerryRigEverything & Dbrand accuse Casetify of stealing designs

At a surface level, the idea of stealing a design based on the internal workings of a phone seems like something that’d be difficult to do. After all, it’s not like JerryRigEverything created the phones in which the designs are based on.

However, the crux of Dbrand and JerryRigEverything’s argument lies in the small details. According to both parties, these designs were infused with Easter eggs that weren’t parts of the real phone’s internal workings.

In a series of tweets, Dbrand put Casetify’s design next to their own, showing the parallels between what was listed on Casetify’s site and what was on the phone case they were selling. At the time of writing, it isn’t possible to compare Dbrand’s findings with what’s live on Casetify’s site due to the listings for their “Inside Out” series of phone cases being taken down a short time after Dbrand began pursuing legal action.

However, JerryRigEverything bought a sampling of these phone cases in advance to compare them to what Dbrand and himself are selling to see if any unique parts of their design were present in Casetify’s product.

(comparison starts at 3:49)

The description of the video also reads, “I don’t often get robbed by Billion dollar corporations… but when I do, I win.”

Dbrand have since confirmed with Dexerto that they’ve already filed a “multi-million dollar federal lawsuit” against Casetify and plan to take the company to court over the issue.

Casetify have yet to comment on the accusations or the lawsuit.