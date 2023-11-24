Casetify responds to Dbrand’s lawsuit over “stolen” JerryRigEverything phone cases

Phone case company Casetify has been accused of stealing a design from YouTuber JerryRigEverything and Dbrand, who have now started a lawsuit against Casetify. The company has now responded to the accusations on X.

In a series of tweets, Dbrand put Casetify’s design next to their own, showing the parallels between what was listed on Casetify’s site and what was on the phone case they were selling.

Dbrand soon confirmed with Dexerto that they’d filed a “multi-million dollar federal lawsuit” against Casetify and plan to take the company to court over the issue.

Casetify releases statement following copyright claims and lawsuit

Casetify has now released a statement in response to the copyright allegation, which was posted to X/Twitter.

They wrote: “CASETiFY has always been a bastion of originality, and we hold pride in that.

“We are currently investigating a copyright allegation against us. We have immediately removed the designs in question from all platforms. We are also investigating a DDOS attack that disrupted our website when the allegation surfaced. All systems are back to normal now. All customer information is safe.

“Thanks for your patience and support during this challenging time.”

It came after Dbrand posted a series of tweets showcasing the similarities between JerryRigEverything’s case design, which is made to look like the insides of a phone, and Casetify’s similarly looking one.

They pointed out minor details in Jerry’s design, including personally significant numbers and quotes, which Casetify also appeared to have included in their phone case design.

JerryRigEverything also bought a sampling of these phone cases in advance to compare them to what Dbrand and himself are selling to see if any unique parts of their design were present in Casetify’s product.

The video’s description also reads, “I don’t often get robbed by Billion dollar corporations… but when I do, I win.”