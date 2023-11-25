Dbrand claims Casetify stole cases from other brands amid lawsuit chaos

The legal battle between Dbrand and Casetify has taken a new turn, with Dbrand now alleging that Casetify has also stolen case designs from other brands.

Dbrand has already filed a “multi-million dollar federal lawsuit” against Casetify for allegedly copying and slightly modifying its “Teardown” cases.

These cases, developed in collaboration with YouTuber Zack ‘JerryRigEverything’ Nelson, feature unique images of device internals, complete with Easter eggs and distinctive elements — which Dbrand claims were replicated by Casetify in their “Inside Out” line of cases.

Article continues after ad

Casetify had responded to the initial lawsuit by emphasizing their commitment to originality and promptly removing the questioned designs from their platforms. And now, on November 24, Dbrand has raised fresh allegations in a recent series of tweets.

Article continues after ad

“Turns out, we’re not the only brand Casetify has been stealing from,” Dbrand wrote in a X/Twitter thread.

“Yesterday, while Casetify’s site was being purged of our stolen products, a handful of users observed that they had also removed an ‘X-Ray Case’ from their site.

Article continues after ad

“On Wednesday night, we launched 398 unique X-Ray products that had been in development for months. Given the timelines, it’s obvious that Casetify didn’t steal anything from us here.

“Instead, they stole this X-Ray design from iFixit and seemingly tried to sweep it under the rug during yesterday’s chaos,” Dbrand alleged.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Dbrand’s four-part Twitter thread raises serious allegations, suggesting Casetify potentially copied designs from iFixit, another player in the tech accessory market.

Article continues after ad

iFixit has since joined Dbrand in calling out Casetify with a targeted message on social media.

“Dear Casetify, using stolen X-rays of phone internals doesn’t make you a tech genius; it makes you a copycat,” iFixit wrote.

“How about investing some of those “cutting-edge” profits into supporting Right to Repair or wheelchair advocacy? Or is that too original for you?”

Although a separate issue to Dbrand’s original claims that Casetify copied and slightly modified its “Teardown” cases, this latest development does raise further questions about Casetify’s design practices and adds yet another layer to the ongoing legal saga.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Casetify has yet to comment on these most recent allegations.