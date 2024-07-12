dbrand has responded after a customer revealed that he used his phone skin to patch an inflatable paddleboard while fishing on a lake with his friend.

On July 6, 2024, a user by the name of BuckarooButler shared a story on the Linus Tech Tips subreddit about how dbrand “saved” him from having to swim across a lake.

Buckaroo revealed that he was using an inflatable paddleboard and fishing with a friend when an accident occurred. While cutting up the fish, their friend accidentally punctured one of the inflatables.

“After catching a few trout, we finally got a keeper and needed to dispatch it to take it back to camp. This is where the fun begins. I hand my buddy the bait knife, and without either of us giving it a second thought (we were exhausted), he goes to finish off the fish… on the paddleboard,” they said.

“Stabbing right through the fish, we immediately noticed the sound of rushing air. I turn to him and, 100% believing my own words, tell him that he’s punctured the fish’s air bladder.

“After about 15 seconds of rushing air we look at each other and I say “that fish has a lot of air in him…” before we both realize what has happened. He’s punctured the board.”

The user went on to reveal that they had just purchased a skin from dbrand and pulled it off their phone to patch the hole before the inflatable lost its air.

“That’s where dbrand comes to the rescue! About 2 weeks ago I bought the grip case with the swarm skin. After sitting there holding our hand on the hole to stop the leak as best we could, I realized the skin might work,” they added.

“I carefully removed the skin from the case and applied it to the 1 inch long hole on the paddleboard. It held.”

Just a few days later, BuckarooButler shared a screenshot of their email from DBrand saying that they’ve shipped out a replacement skin – and thanked them for sharing the story online.

“Thanks for reaching out and posting your story on Reddit. This is definitely a first for us. Normally, we’d have nothing to do with preventing someone from drowning. Regardless, we’re glad to hear that your trip was saved thanks to your Grip Case skin and hope that your story will inspire others to give us money,” they said.

