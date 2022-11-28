Cyber Monday CPU deal: Get 49% off an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Getting the best Cyber Monday CPU deal can be tough, but right now, you can get 50% off an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in this incredible Cyber Monday deal.

AMD has just switched platforms for its new AM5 CPUs, but the barrier to entry remains high. It’s likely that your gaming PC might be running an AM4-based Ryzen system instead. So, if you needed to get yourself a clutch PC upgrade this Cyber Monday, AMD has you covered. Their previous-gen Zen 3 processors can be had for up to 49% off, and that includes the incredibly speedy Ryzen 5 5600X.

Is this the best Cyber Monday CPU deal?

If you have an older-generation Ryzen CPU, this AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Cyber Monday CPU deal will be exactly what you might be after. Compared to the Ryzen 5 3600, the 5600x is roughly 20% faster. This means that this CPU is no slouch, and will be more than enough for running most games at up to 4K.

The benefit of upgrading an AM4 CPU is that now the socket is officially retired, you can get some pretty mind-boggling deals on now-aged CPUs. Yes, you lose out on new features like DDR5, but if you don’t want to drop hundreds outfitting essentially a brand-new PC build, you can easily just plop a newer AM4 CPU in there, instead.

This Black Friday CPU deal is pretty hot, and we think it might be one of the best deals that we’ve seen throughout this shopping season. Since newer-gen CPUs, such as the Intel 13th gen are much more expensive, this is an incredibly economical way to get yourself a brand-new PC upgrade this Cyber Monday.

