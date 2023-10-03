New AMD GPU update causes crashes for Counter-Strike 2 players

A new driver update for AMD graphics cards has introduced driver crashes while playing Counter-Strike 2, so you might not want to update just yet.

After months in beta, Counter-Strike 2 was officially released to the public on September 27, 2023, to mixed opinions.

Fans have flocked to the game regardless, quickly topping the Steam charts with over 1.3 million players.

Users with an AMD 7900 XTX GPU, and potentially others, should hold back from installing the 23.9.3 driver update as it may cause issues with CS2.

Article continues after ad

Released on October 3, 2023, AMD’s new graphics card update has a warning for Counter-Strike 2 players.

“Intermittent driver crashes while playing Counter Strike 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX,” they said under the list of Known Issues.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Luckily, AMD has also listed a potential workaround for users having the issue. They added: “Users experiencing this can try disabling MSAA and FSR as a temporary workaround.”

Valve Corporation

This isn’t the first major issue surrounding CS2 since launch, either. Players quickly began experiencing issues with parts of their favorite map, laggy servers, and someone’s knife even randomly caught on fire.

Article continues after ad

It’s gotten to the point that even former CS Pro Shroud has made claims that Counter-Strike 2 is going to be the game that ends the franchise.

Valve usually keeps their games alive for quite some time, so hopefully they issue updates to improve players experiences sooner than later.