Corsair launches bounty of new PC cooling components

Corsair has once again outdone itself by launching several products all at the same time – again. Rather than trying to find each one, here’s the roundup.

PC cooling is the hot topic right now, as both Intel and AMD’s latest CPUs all seem to run quite hot. There are also Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs, which will need some assistance if you’re going to be rocking out in Cyberpunk 2077 with full ray tracing.

New cooler ranges

First up are the H60x and H100x RGB Elite coolers, which are compatible with both AMD and Intel systems, as well as iCUE. Corsair is aiming these at first-time builders, with them fitting snugly into most cases.

The Corsair H100x cooler will cost $99.99, and the H60x isn’t available on the website just yet, though will be cheaper than the H100x.

Alongside the air cooler, is an all-in-one liquid CPU cooler range. The Elite Capellix XT will provide radiators, fans, and plenty of RGB lights. There’s even a version, the LCD XT, which includes a small IPS LCD (about 2.1″) to give you immediate knowledge of your system’s temperature.

Corsair has given us the new cooler, the H100i Elite Capellix XT for review, which we’re still diligently testing. Be sure to keep an eye out for that review.

The H100i with the LCD XT will cost $259.99 and is available now from Corsair. Meanwhile, the non-LCD version costs $179.99.

Also being launched is the 4000D RGB Airflow and 5000D RGB Airflow, two mid-tower ATX cases that are already being praised online for their cooling performance and airflow. The main difference between this and the current models is that Corsair has packed them with RGB.

Both cases will presumably cost more than the $105 that the non-iCUE versions currently sell at. At the time of writing, they’re not available.

Corsair’s new “highest performing RGB fan”

The main event, it seems, is Corsair’s new RGB fan. Corsair is promoting this as their “highest performing RGB fan” to help fight off the ongoing heat issues with the current CPU line up.

The AF RGB Elite PWM can reach up to 2100RPM on the 120mm version, while 1700RPM is the maximum speed for the 140mm.

Corsair’s new AF RGB Elite PWM fans will cost $34.99.

