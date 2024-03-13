​​LG’s incredible 65-inch 4K OLED TV is discounted by $700 in a killer deal

The LG G3 is one of the best OLED TVs, and it has become more affordable thanks to a limited deal on Best Buy.

LG’s G3 OLED TV is not only the best OLED TVs, but also among the best 65-inch smart TVs you can get. While it is getting a successor, the LG G3 is still worth all the money you’ll have to spend on the panel.

Now, this TV is becoming more affordable, and you can get one for just $2,600, meaning a discount of $700 from its regular price of $3,300. Best Buy is also bundling a stand worth $149, a 3-month subscription to Apple TV+, and a 30-day subscription to Fubo TV for free.

Article continues after ad

If you plan to buy the LG G3 65-inch OLED TV from LG directly, you get the stand free and get to buy the LG GX Soundbar at a discounted price.

Stellar deal on an incredible OLED TV

The 65-inch LG G3 has been a favorite premium OLED TV since it was announced in January last year. The TV is incredibly impressive, and the discount only makes the deal sweeter.

Article continues after ad

LG

It has one of the best OLED panels on any TV in its price range. The LG G3 delivers perfect blacks, fantastic picture quality, and a beautiful yet minimal design.

LG has introduced a bunch of AI-powered tech to ensure that the display is among the brightest of OLED TVs. It comes with features like Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, as well as G-Sync and FreeSync technology. The presence of these technologies means that this TV is not just ideal for watching movies but also excellent for playing games.

Article continues after ad

It also has a variable refresh rate, buttery-smooth gaming, and Alexa and Google Assistant voice control support. You also get a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, a game optimizer feature, and four HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting your favorite gadgets.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.