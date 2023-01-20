Every PS VR2 game: Full launch lineup, new games in development, PC ports, more

With Sony’s next generational leap in virtual reality hardware just around the corner, we’ve put together a complete list of every single game in development for the PS VR2. From launch day titles to upcoming projects, here’s what you need to know.

With the launch of the PS VR2 comes a new chapter in the realm of VR. Through advanced haptic feedback, improved graphical fidelity, and most importantly, new games now in the works, PS5 owners will be treated to all-new experiences.

While the launch lineup is already stacked with a few dozen new releases and highly anticipated ports, that’s just the beginning for what PS VR2 has in store. Many more games are currently in development for the months and years ahead, so let’s take a look over every PS VR2 game on the way.

PS VR2 launch lineup: Every game available on day one

Once you’ve cracked open the PS VR2 box on the very first day, a number of new experiences will be available to you right away. The obvious headliner is none other than Horizon Call of the Mountain, a new game in the Horizon universe built from the ground up for PS VR2. If you’re looking for a AAA experience to start with, you can’t look past Call of the Mountain.

Similar can be said for the likes of Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village, two massive titles both receiving the PS VR2 treatment on day one. But if you’d rather jump in with fresh and exciting indies, there’s plenty on offer for you too. Pistol Whip, Cosmonious High, Moss & Moss: Book II, and Demeo are just a handful of projects locked in for launch day.

Below is a full list of every PS VR2 launch title that you’ll be able to enjoy on day one:

After The Fall

Altair Breaker

Among Us VR

Before Your Eyes

Cities VR

Cosmonious High

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantavision 202X

Gran Turismo 7

Hello Neighbor

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

Moss

Moss Book II

No Man’s Sky

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil Village

Rez Infinite

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Synth Riders: Remastered Edition

Tentacular

Tetris Effect Connected

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade

The Tale of Onogoro

Vacation Simulator

Zenith: The Last City

Sony A full look at the PS VR2 launch lineup.

PS VR2 games set for launch window

Next up come the games not quite ready for launch day, but projects that will keep the hype train on its tracks in the weeks and months that follow.

Among the launch window slate is the likes of The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2, Resident Evil 4, and plenty of others. While exact dates are yet to be confirmed for a vast majority, the latest PlayStation blog claimed they were all part of the ‘launch window lineup,’ so we should see them arriving on PS VR2 in just a matter of time.

Below is the full list of every PS VR2 launch window release we know about:

March 21: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapters 1 & 2

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapters 1 & 2 March 24: Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 TBA March: Creed: Rise to Glory

Creed: Rise to Glory TBA March: NFL Pro Era

NFL Pro Era TBA March : What the Bat?

What the Bat? TBA March: Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Upcoming PS VR 2 games

Last but not least, we know of a few particular games in development for the PS VR2, but some that are yet to receive even rough release windows. The likes of Beat Saber and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord fall under this section as while they’re definitely coming, we don’t know when to expect them.

Below is a complete look ahead at every PS VR2 game without a release date at this point in time:

TBA: Beat Saber

Beat Saber TBA: Firewall Ultra

Firewall Ultra TBA: Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Crossfire: Sierra Squad TBA: Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

So that’s all there is to know about every PS VR2 game currently in development. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted here with any further announcements over the coming weeks.