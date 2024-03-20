Best controllers for Warzone Mobile: GameSir, Razer & more

Looking for the best Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile controller? Set to arrive on March 21, 2024, many are wondering what controller to buy to play the upcoming game with. So, we’ve rounded up our top picks.

Arriving on March 21, 2024, the popular Battle Royale is set to bring players back to Verdansk for the first time in three years with cross-progression, controller support, and more.

The announcement has left many wondering about what controller is best to use, but we’re here to help. Here are our picks for the best controllers to use with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile from Gamesir, Razer, PowerA, and more.

1. Gamesir G8 Galileo

Connectivity: USB-C

USB-C Compatibility: Android & iPhone 15

Android & iPhone 15 Price: $80

$80 Features: Hall Effect Joysticks, Pass-through charging, 3.5mm audio jack, Moveable Type-C port, and Magnetic Detachable Faceplates.

When it comes to mobile gaming, the best controller designs are the ones that give you a full-on handheld feel. The Gamesir G8 Galileo does just that, giving you ergonomic grips on both sides of your device with high-quality buttons, triggers, joysticks, and more.

What sets the Gamesir G8 Galileo apart from others in its category is the use of Hall Effect joysticks that guarantee that you’ll never have to deal with stick drift for the life of the device. Hall effect joysticks use magnets to detect the location of your joystick, while normal potentiometer options use a physical contact point that wears down from extended use.

The Gamesir G8 Galileo is also cheaper than its competitors, coming in at just $80, while most other devices hover around the $100 price point.

Gamesir only offers a USB-C version of the G8 Galileo, however, so those using an iPhone 14 or older will need to look elsewhere.

2. Razer Kishi V2

Connectivity: USB-C & Lightning

USB-C & Lightning Compatibility: Android & iPhone

Android & iPhone Price: $99.99

$99.99 Features: USB-C Pass-through charging, 2 remappable buttons, clickable thumbstick

Razer has been in the mobile controller industry for quite a few years, but the Kishi V2 is its best version yet. It offers the same style of controls as the Gamesir G8 Galileo but with a more compact design.

The Kishi V2 doesn’t use Hall Effect joysticks for optimal life, but the microswitch front buttons and the addition of two programmable buttons on the top of the device are handy.

Razer’s Nexus App gives you a one-stop shop for all of your installed games, and it even recommends your app store’s most popular controller-compatible titles. This app is also where you can find your screenshots, video recordings, and button programming.

The company offers the Kishi V2 in both USB-C and Lightning, giving you access to a really solid controller no matter what device you have. If you want a 3.5mm headphone jack or Xbox-branded buttons — you can check out the Kishi V2 Pro as well.

3. PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra

Connectivity : USB-C, Wireless

: USB-C, Wireless Compatibility : Xbox, PC, Android

: Xbox, PC, Android Price : $129.99

: $129.99 Features: “4-in-1” controller design, mappable back buttons, removable sheath for a smaller controller, included mobile clamp

Out of all the controllers available for mobile gameplay, the MOGA XP-Ultra from PowerA is by far the most unique design. At first look, it appears to be a normal Xbox controller with Bluetooth connectivity.

However, PowerA made the XP-Ultra stand out from the rest by making it a smaller controller that can slide out of its Xbox-style sleeve. On top of that, they include a high-quality clip for the accessory that will hold just about any mobile device with ease.

With a separate controller like the MOGA XP-Ultra, you’ll have to worry about batteries. This one uses a built-in rechargeable battery, so be sure to keep a USB-C cable handy if you take it out of the house.

The MOGA XP-Ultra design means that you can purchase one controller for your Xbox, and also have it available for on-the-go gaming which will be great for Warzone Mobile’s cross-progression.

It is slightly higher priced than the other controllers we’ve listed, but the added uses make it well worth the price.

4. Xbox Series S|X Controller

Connectivity: USB-C, Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth

USB-C, Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth Compatibilty: Xbox, PC, Mobile

Xbox, PC, Mobile Price: $59.99

$59.99 Features: Sturdy build, Bluetooth/Xbox modes, easily accessible

If you already have an Xbox Series S|X controller, then you already have a suitable controller for Warzone Mobile. Xbox controllers now support native Bluetooth 5.1 connection without having to unpair it from your console.

There are no frills added to the stock Xbox controller, though, and you’ll be forced to keep a pair of AA batteries handy if you decide to take it with you out of the house.

With the Xbox controller, you can either set your mobile device up on a table or opt to attach a mobile phone clip like the PowerA MOGA Mobile Clip 2.0.

If you don’t like the style of the Xbox controller, you can use other Bluetooth options like the PlayStation DualSense or 8BitDo Ultimate Controller with Hall Effect joysticks.

That’s all of the best mobile controller options for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. For the best controllers to use while PC gaming, check out our list.

