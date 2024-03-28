Razer Kishi V2 discount makes it the ideal Warzone Mobile controller

Looking for a controller to use for Warzone Mobile? Best Buy has a stellar deal on the Razer Kishi V2 for Android and iPhone 15.

Warzone Mobile finally hit the Android and iOS app stores on March 21, 2024, leaving many wondering what the best controllers to use in the game were.

The Razer Kishi V2 is among the top of our list, sporting high-quality micro switch buttons, a comfortable grip, and subscription-free software.

Best Buy has the Razer Kishi V2 on sale for $20 off, offering a great value for the ideal Warzone Mobile controller.

With the Nexus software, Razer gives Kishi V2 owners the ability to browse a list of installed and recommended controller-compatible games with ease. It separates different genres from each other and allows you to go straight to the App Store from Nexus when you want to install a game or app.

Article continues after ad

For games that aren’t controller-compatible, Razer added a feature that allows you to map the physical buttons to touch inputs on the screen that are baked right into the Nexus software.

Article continues after ad

The controller on sale comes with a USB-C port that will support every Android device made in the last few years, as well as the iPhone 15. When the iPhone 16 comes out in the Fall of 2024, it’ll likely work with the Kishi V2, too.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.