Ayn Odin 2: Release date, specs, features & more

Here’s everything you need to know about Ayn’s upcoming handheld gaming console, Odin 2, including the release date, specs, features, price, and more.

Ayn is a known name in the handheld industry. The company has recently introduced Android and Windows-based handheld gaming consoles.

While Odin and Loki had mixed fan reactions, the Odin 2 handheld console could be one of the most potent and affordable Android-powered portable gaming consoles.

With Odin 2, the company has decided to go no-holds-barred regarding price and raw performance, packing in the latest chips and hardware, for an affordable price.

Ayn Odin 2 release date

Ayn

The Ayn Odin 2 is expected to start retailing on August 22 onwards. This new handheld will be available via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign beginning at 12 UTC on August 22.

The campaign page doesn’t reveal any details about the expected delivery date. So, we will have to wait for the company to announce the specifics. Ayn has not had a historically good track record with regard to shipping devices in a timely manner following campaigns.

Ayn Odin 2 price

Ayn

Ayn Odin 2 will start at $299 for the base variant, possessing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There will be three variants of the Odin 2, and the pricing of these variants is as below:

Variant Early bird price Retail Price Base $299 $339 Pro $369 $439 Pro Max $449 $499

Remember that the early bird price is promotional and could be available only for a limited time. The company will offer only the black color option in the base variant, while all the colors, including Clear Blue, Atomic Purple, SNES US, Black, and White, will be available in Pro and Pro Max variants.

The Pro Max variant will also ship with a bag and a screen protector bundled alongside backer pledges.

Ayn Odin 2 features





Based on the marketing materials shared via the Discord channel of Ayn, the Odin 2 will come with features like a fingerprint scanner, an SD card slot for storage expansion, and hall-sensing joysticks.

To make the gameplay immersive, the console might ship with front-firing speakers and physical navigation buttons for home and return, making it easy to interact with the console.

The Odin 2 from Ayn will also have an active cooling mechanism to keep thermals in check, and a couple of extra buttons at the back could come in handy depending on the game you play.

Ayn Odin 2 specifications

Ayn

Almost nothing separates the three variants of the Odin 2 aside from the apparent difference in onboard storage and memory. The base variant will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, while the Pro has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Ayn Odin 2 Pro Max has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Besides these, the Odin2 will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that can be found on some of the most powerful Android flagship smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S 23 Ultra and gaming phones like the ROG Phone 7 and the RedMagic 8 S Pro.

The presence of this chipset itself is enough to allow enough raw horsepower for the Ayn Odin 2 to run any game available on the Android ecosystem.

The console will have a 6-inch touch-friendly IPS LCD panel boasting full HD resolution. The Odin 2 will draw power from an 8000 mAh battery supporting 65W Quick Charge 5.0 platform for fast charging. It will come with USB 3.1, a Micro HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

It will also get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity. The Odin 2 will run on Android 13 out of the box, and we need to get clarity from Ayn about future software updates.

Where to buy the Ayn Odin 2

The Ayn Odin 2 will be sold via a crowdfunding campaign. This campaign is expected to start on August 22 at 12 UTC. It could be later made available via Amazon as well.

