Ayaneo reveals Pocket S handheld with brand-new Snapdragon chipset

Ayaneo has announced that the Project S will be powered by Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset. The handheld is set to launch in December 2023.

Another day, and we have yet another update for Ayaneo’s upcoming Android handheld console. Today, the company has revealed that the Pocket S will use Snapdragon’s latest G series gaming chipset and will arrive in December this year.

The company revealed that the Pocket S will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon G3x Gen2 platform, which is considered better optimized and more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for mobiles.

Once launched, the Pocket S will also be Ayaneo’s first handheld to utilize the Snapdragon platform. To recall, Ayaneo’s first-ever Android gaming console, Pocket Air, announced in July this year, comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Besides revealing the processor’s details for the Pocket S, Ayaneo also revealed the console’s design. This premium gaming handheld looks compact and will arrive in at least two color options – Black and White.

In terms of design, the Pocket S looks unlike any other handheld we’ve seen recently. It will come in a smartphone-like slim chassis and a large display at the front.

While the flat rear panel may not be ideal ergonomically, the Pocket S has all the relevant triggers and buttons required for a gaming console. A couple of buttons to navigate through the Android OS are also present.

Ushering into a new era of mobile gaming?

Ayaneo

Along with Snapdragon, Ayaneo is pushing the limits of mobile gaming. At the same time, the company was expected to introduce a device similar to the Ayn Odin 2, and it appears that the Ayaneo Pocket S is the answer.

However, Ayaneo has taken things to the next level regarding design and process prowess. The new gaming chips from Snapdragon are optimized for handheld gaming, allowing users to play games longer.

This gives the new chipset a straightforward advantage over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile chipset which tends to heat up a lot. We’ve noticed the same on several phones – the RedMagic 8 S Pro and the ROG Phone 7.

This new chipset also supports dual cameras, giving a distinct advantage to streamers, and comes with 5G connectivity. We need to test the device to check its performance and will have to wait some more to learn about Ayaneo Pocket S’s features.