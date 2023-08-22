Ayaneo Pocket S leaks: Everything you need to know

Ayaneo’s upcoming Android handheld gaming console will be called Pocket S, according to leaks. Here’s everything you need to know, including the release date, specs, features, price, and more.

Ayaneo has created quite a name for itself by releasing a bunch of handheld gaming consoles over the year. These consoles, available across the price range, take on the likes of Nintendo Switch, Valve’s Steam Deck, and more.

The company now has a couple of upcoming handheld gaming consoles ready to launch. These Android-powered consoles are named Ayaneo Pocket Air and a leaked handheld named the Pocket S. While the Pocket Air will be affordable, the Pocket S will allegedly have more powerful internals and carry a higher price tag.

We’ve scoured the internet to bring every bit of important information about the Ayaneo Pocket S that you need to know. Let’s dive straight in.

Ayaneo Pocket S release rumors

The Ayaneo Pocket S has not been formally announced and has no release date currently. It’s likely that the handheld will launch shortly after the Ayaneo Pocket Air, which will begin crowdfunding on IndieGoGo.

However, going by the way Ayaneo has started teasing details of the Pocket S on social media and its discord server, the Pocket S might be officially announced sooner rather than later.

Ayaneo Pocket S price rumors

According to current leaks and rumors, the Ayaneo Pocket S will be a premium product. The company aims to make a “King of Android handhelds” and is expected to be priced accordingly.

The company has already stated that while it is aware of the recent announcements from the competition, the BOM or “bill of materials” of Pocket Air and Pocket S quite high. This directly translates to premium pricing, especially as the Pocket S seems to be using an all-new shell.

Among the two variants, the Ayaneo Pocket Air could be cheaper, while the Pocket S could be priced similarly to an Android flagship product.

Ayaneo Pocket S design leaks

Not much is known about the potential features and design of the Ayaneo Pocket S. However, based on some exclusive details, the Pocket S will carry a premium smartphone-like finish. It is expected to have flat edges, a metal build, and we suspect there might be a slightly curved display, which we’re used to seeing on premium phones.

The Ayaneo Pocket S might come in several color options, including White and Black, and seems to feature down-firing speakers. The Pocket S is expected to maintain a modern smartphone-like slim profile.

Ayaneo Pocket S rumored specs & features

The Ayaneo Pocket S will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. While the company hasn’t clarified which processor will power the handheld, it has mentioned that the new upcoming console will have a chipset more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

If that’s the case, the console might have the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which was seen on the RedMagic 8S Pro and is also named the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Leading version. There is a possibility that the Ayaneo Pocket S might have an announced Snapdragon chip, designed explicitly for mobile gaming.

Since this chipset is rumored to be officially announced in a few days, Ayaneo might be one of the first gaming console makers to release a handheld powered by the new SoC. Once Snapdragon takes the covers off its new chipset, we might have a fair idea about the chipset that Ayaneo Pocket S will rock.

From the leaked images, we also noticed a Type-C charging port, dedicated hardware buttons to navigate through Android, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Where to buy the Ayaneo Pocket S

Ayaneo generally introduces its new products using the crowd-funding platform IndieGoGo. We’re sure the Pocket S will follow the same route. The company might offer an early bird discount to let users buy the Ayaneo Pocket S at a cheaper price. However, we expect that console will be available via platforms like Amazon and Ayaneo’s website in due course.