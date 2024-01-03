Asus ROG 38-inch monitor price plummets by 31% in New Year deal

Gamers can upgrade their visual experience with a great deal on a 38-inch 4K gaming monitor, as Amazon has slashed the price by 31% for the New Year.

Amongst those who like to build their PC rig, there can be a tendency to get caught up in buying all the hottest, cutting-edge components for your desktop. However, a powerful CPU and graphics card will not mean much if your monitor doesn’t have the capability of displaying your games properly. If you have fallen into this trap, then Amazon has a solution, with 31% off the usual price of an Asus ROG Swift 38-inch 4K Gaming monitor.

The Asus ROG Swift is a 38-inch 4K UHD gaming monitor, with a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and adaptive sync. All these features combine to provide a smooth gaming experience.

HDR for a lower price

For additional visual clarity, the monitor comes equipped with High dynamic range (HDR) technology, featuring DisplayHDR 600 certification and 98% DCI-P3 professional color gamut for the best contrast and color performance. In addition, the Asus ROG Swift is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro as well as a VESA AdaptiveSync 144Hz to minimize latency and ensure smooth visual with no screen tearing.

Users can choose from a range of connection options, including DisplayPort 1.4 with Display Stream Compression or HDMI 2.1. The monitor also comes with a USB hub and a tripod socket on top of the monitor, which is a useful addition for streamers and YouTubers.

For those who are of a mind to be creative, a free 3-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud is included in the purchase price of the monitor.

