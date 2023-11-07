Apple M3 Max rivals RTX 3080 & 7900XT in Cinebench GPU test

Apple M3 Max comes with a solid leap in GPU performance as it scores close to Nvidia’s RTX 3080 and AMD RX 7900XT in the Cinebench GPU test.

Apple unveiled its latest silicon chips at the “Scary Fast” event last month. The new chips, the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, all offer some improvements over their M2 generation counterparts, but the highest-end M3 Max appears to be a real powerhouse.

YouTuber Jonathan Morrison recently posted the Cinebench GPU scores of the Apple M3 Max chip, which bested the AMD RX 7900XT and rivaled the Nvidia RTX 3080.

Apple M3 Max is a real powerhouse

In the Cinebench 2024 testing, the Apple M3 Max managed to score 13,328 points, representing a remarkable 114% increase over the M2 Max, which scored 6,211 points.

As pointed out by a redditor, this score is quite close to that of the AMD RX 7900XT GPU, which received 13,664 points. Surprisingly, the Apple M3 Max is not far behind the RTX 3080 either. The latter received a score of 14,138 in Cinebench 2024.

YouTube: Jonathan Morrison

Apple’s M3 Max chip is based on the new 3-nanometer production process and has up to 16 cores, compared to the previous 12.

The chip is impressive in both its GPU and CPU performance, with a Geekbench score of 21,084 points in the multi-core test, which is closer to the more expensive M2 Ultra chip.

It’s evident that M3 Max-equipped MacBooks will be great for performing demanding tasks like video editing or graphics designing. Gaming should not be an issue either, however, you don’t have many games to play on a MacBook.

There are only a limited number of AAA titles available on Mac, with Baldur’s Gate 3 and Call of Duty being some of the popular options. Apple might work with devs to bring more games in the future.

As a reminder, the M3 MacBooks are now available for purchase on various platforms. M3 Max models will be available at a later date.