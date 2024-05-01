Nvidia RTX 4060 gets cat-themed makeover & it’s adorable

China-based brand ASL has released a cute pink version of the RTX 4060 GPU, featuring an adorable cat-themed design.

You can always depend on China-based brands to provide cute and adorable graphics card designs that the US market seems to lack. In this year alone, brands like Yeston and PowerColor have released their versions of the Radeon RX 7800 XT and RTX 4070 Super, which could make even the coziest PC gaming connoisseurs envious.

The newest graphics card to get a makeover is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, with the Limited Edition Supermo Cat GPU. Launched by Chinese Nividia board partner ASL, this newly updated look for the Nvidia card features an all-pink colorway. Underneath its cute exterior, the Supermo Cat GPU is your typical RTX 4060, featuring 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and offering up Nvidia’s DLSS 3 upscaling tech. What makes this version of the card truly special, is its charming design.

Images of an adorable cartoon cat and dog named Wuhuang and Bazhahey can be found throughout this limited edition graphics card. The delightful gray tabby and pug look as cool as cucumbers they’re plastered on the centers of the dual fan design, each with their own pair of sunglasses.

ASL

Wuhaung the cat takes center stage on the GPU’s backplate, which sees the cute cat lifting its paw as they’re surrounded by cute heart and thunder emojis. Even the box art for this limited-edition GPU is adorable. Featuring Wuhuang peaking from out the pink-colored packaging, which matches the GPU’s color scheme.



While not popular in the US, according to an article in ChinaDaily, Wuhuang and Bazhahey are characters from a popular book series, which started life as a webcomic by author Bai Cha. As of 2017, the books had sold nearly 3 million copies and has even been translated into English as ‘My Cat Hates Me.’

“This joint name with ‘My King Cat’ is more integrated into the anime theme style that has never been tried before, creating a new generation of hardware equipment with ‘cute elements’ for players”, ASL explains in the product description on AliExpress.

Most of the adorable and uniquely designed graphics cards we’ve come across aren’t available in the US. However, as reported by Videocardz, if you want a Supermo Cat limited edition 4060 for your rig, you’re in luck. The cute RTX 4060 GPU is available on AliExpress for $546.62. It may not be the most high-powered card you can get your hands on, but it’s ideal if you just want to up the cuteness factor of your setup.

