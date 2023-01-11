AMD Ryzen 7000 3D CPUs poised for February launch

AMD’s highly anticipated Zen 4 3D CPUs finally have a launch date, which is currently set for February 14, 2023.

At CES 2023, AMD officially unveiled a slight refresh to its lineup of Zen 4 CPUs. This time around, Team Red is looking to take the fight to Intel’s 13th-gen CPUs. It’s no secret that Zen 4 CPUs have not had the most glamorous reception. Now, AMD is adding their 3D V-cache technology onto a handful of their higher-end chips to give them a much-needed performance boost.

There will be three Zen 4 3D CPUs, The Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D respectively. The company also noted how well their new CPUs will perform in CPU-bottlenecked scenarios, such as 1080p gaming, where the chips will reportedly be competitive with intel’s own offerings.

The increased L3 cache will allow for the CPUs to perform better across all manner of workloads than the traditional variants, and can differ significantly on a game-by-game basis.

When are the new AMD Ryzen 7000 3D CPUs out?

The Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 3D CPUs will be launched on February 14, 2023. This was originally spotted on the AMD website, even though the CPUs have not formally had a launch date announced.

How much are the new AMD Ryzen 7000 3D CPUs?

Right now, there is no official price point for any of the three recently-announced AMD Ryzen 7000 3D CPUs. With the proposed launch date ticking on by, we’re expecting that Team Red is going to have to show their hand pretty soon.

We’re hoping that the CPUs will release and be competitive with Intel’s 13th-generation efforts, especially as AMD gears up to prepare AM5 as their next-big socket, having recently retired the incredibly popular AM4 with the advent of Zen 4.